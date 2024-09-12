Crypto Dispensers Restructures To Scale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Assets, LLC, operating as Dispensers, a company dedicated to creating onramps for and other cryptocurrencies, is excited to announce its conversion from an LLC to a C Corporation. This strategic transition aligns with the company's preparation for a $5 million Series A fundraising round, set at a $25 million valuation.



Since its inception on September 12th, 2017, Dispensers has evolved from operating ATMs to becoming a crucial onramp in the cryptocurrency space. Starting with physical Bitcoin ATM kiosks that allowed users to buy crypto with cash, the company saw firsthand the limitations and high costs associated with scaling them.

This led to their creation of CDReload, a cash-to-crypto solution that eliminates the need for physical ATMs, allowing users to fund their Crypto Dispensers accounts with cash at over 16,000 retail locations nationwide-essentially putting a Bitcoin ATM in their pocket. With its upcoming Series A funding, Crypto Dispensers is poised to expand this innovative approach and solidify its position as the go-to name for cash-to-crypto transactions.

“Our journey has been one of relentless innovation and customer-centric growth,” said Firas Isa, Founder and CEO of Crypto Dispensers.



“This isn't just a legal formality for us; it's a statement of our intent to scale, disrupt, and redefine the cash to cryptocurrency landscape.



We're gearing up to welcome investors who believe in our mission to make Bitcoin and other digital currencies accessible to everyone, everywhere -including unbanked and underbanked individuals.”

For seven years now, Crypto Dispensers has pioneered new ways for people to enter the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. From empowering cash-dependent individuals to access Bitcoin at thousands of major retail stores to providing digital payment options through its web platform, Crypto Dispensers is committed to increasing awareness, lowering barriers and simplifying the user experience.

“Crypto Dispensers stands at an exciting inflection point,” added Isa.



“We've built a strong foundation, and with this corporate restructuring, we are ready to raise the capital needed to amplify our mission. We want to bring greater awareness to how much users are overpaying with traditional Bitcoin ATMs and show them a safer, more cost-effective way to access cryptocurrency.”



To navigate this conversion, Crypto Dispensers has teamed up with Lloyd & Mousilli, a law firm renowned for its expertise in guiding high-growth startups through transformative phases.“ Crypto Dispensers' move to a C Corporation is a strategic leap forward as they maneuver towards their Series A ” said Feras Mousili, Managing Partner of Lloyd & Mousilli. “We are excited to support their journey as they break new ground in the FinTech space and attract the investment necessary to realize their ambitious goals.”

On the brink of its Series A round, Crypto Dispensers is poised to transform the cash-to-crypto sector, breaking away from the limitations of the traditional Bitcoin ATM market and ushering in a new era of simple, cost-effective, and accessible cryptocurrency transactions.

For more information about Crypto Dispensers and its groundbreaking services, visit .

About Crypto Dispensers

Crypto Dispensers, under its parent company Virtual Assets, LLC, is a pioneering cryptocurrency company focused on creating accessible onramps for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Through its innovative suite of services-including Bitcoin ATMs, CDReload, and a comprehensive web application-Crypto Dispensers is committed to empowering users across the United States to easily and securely purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

About Lloyd & Mousilli

Lloyd & Mousilli is a boutique law firm that specializes in providing comprehensive legal support to startups and high-growth companies. With a team dedicated to corporate and venture capital transactions, the firm leverages its deep knowledge of intellectual property & technology law to help its clients navigate the complexities of scaling their businesses and achieving their vision beyond the offerings of a typical business law firm.



Media Contact:

Rob Ruiz

Chief Operating Officer

Crypto Dispensers

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (888) 894-9105

Megan Weiss

Head of Operations

Lloyd & Mousilli

Email: ...

Phone: 512-609-0059





CONTACT: Rob Ruiz COO Crypto Dispensers robruiz at cryptodispensers.com