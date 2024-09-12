(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing number of construction projects and need to improve construction productivity are boosting the global construction management software growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest in this Industry | The Global Construction Management Software Market Size Reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global construction management software market size was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 333 Pages) at:The increasing global population and the introduction of initiatives like smart cities and high-speed transportation have increased the need for the construction of buildings, malls, and workplaces. Therefore, key players are implementing construction software to run these projects smoothly and effectively. In addition, the epidemic has caused the construction industry to adopt a fresh viewpoint by removing elements like decision-making overlap, duplication of effort, poor communication, etc., the construction management software lowers the number of man-hours needed to finish a project.The global construction management software market is segmented based on offering, deployment mode, building type, end user, application and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By service type, the market is bifurcated into professional services, managed services. By professional services, the market is further divided into training & education, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based. By building type, it is categorized into commercial buildings and residential buildings. By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Covid-19 scenario:● The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the growth of the global construction management software market, owing to the large-scale use of remote management and monitoring software during the lockdown.● Moreover, the construction management software helped the construction firms in overcoming daunting challenges such as lower revenue margins, lesser productivity, and a decline in research activities.Enquiry Before Buying:On basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global construction management software market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to strong online security provided by on-premise construction management solutions to the construction management software. However, the cloud segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to deployment ease and scalability provided by cloud-based construction management tools to construction management software.Based on the offering, the solution segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global construction management software market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to the massive requirement of the construction sector for improving construction workloads. However, service segment will record the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be due to the extensive use of construction management software in giant enterprises.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (333 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global construction management software market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global construction management software market share in 2021. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to favorable government policies. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific construction management software market is set to record the highest CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the growing digital transformation of the construction sector in the sub-continent.The key players profiled in the construction management software market analysis are Autodesk, Inc, Construct Connect, Buildertrend, Bentley Systems, Inc., Oracle corporation, BrickControl, CMiC, BuildTools, e-Builder, Inc., Buildstar Technology, Odoo SA, Jonas Construction Software, Inc., Pland Grid, Inc., Sage group plc, Viewpoint, Inc., TRIMBLE, INC., and Systemates, Inc.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

