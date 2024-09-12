Forwardx Selects Optiscan As Strategic Distributor In Scandinavia Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ForwardX selects Optiscan as strategic distributor in Scandinavia

ForwardX Robotics , Asia's largest vision-based autonomous mobile robot solution provider, has agreed a strategic partnership with Optiscan Group and appointed the warehouse automation specialist as its official distributor in Finland and the rest of the Nordic region, sometimes collectively called Scandinavia.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for ForwardX's“Go Global” strategy, as they strengthen their European presence with this project.

Consequently, this collaboration promotes the innovation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), opening the door to pioneering research and development in voice control integration.

This partnership will redefine the future of technology in warehouse an d manufacturing environments, setting new standards for efficiency and automation.

Optiscan Group has been supplying solutions for warehouse management for over 30 years. With a strong focus on optimizing warehouse operations, Optiscan offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including voice-directed picking, mobile data capture, and advanced picking systems.

The company is committed to enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity for its clients through cutting-edge technology and tailored solutions.

With a reputation for reliability and excellence, Optiscan serves a diverse clientele across various industries, delivering significant improvements in operational performance.

ForwardX is proud to offer the world's most extensive range of AMRs, designed to meet the individual needs of warehousing and logistics operations.

Its comprehensive lineup includes assistant picking solutions for case picking, piece picking, pallet movement, intralogistics, and multi-floor fulfillment, showcasing our dedication to providing customized solutions for every sector.

Whether it's small-scale logistics or large-scale manufacturing, ForwardX's innovative AMR technologies serve a wide array of industries, including 3PL, e-commerce, retail, healthcare and beyond.

Both ForwardX and Optiscan share a commitment to delivering enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and reliability to their customers. By prioritizing the needs of their clients, both companies have earned a reputation for trustworthiness and dependability in the market.

With a unified mission to improve operational workflows, this collaboration is a testament to the importance of utilizing customer feedback to drive innovation.

Together, ForwardX and Optiscan are set to bring unparalleled advancements to customers, solidifying their positions as industry leaders.

Nicholas Chee, CEO of ForwardX Robotics, says:“This partnership with Optiscan Group marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine automation in the Nordic region.

“By combining our AMR solutions with Optiscan's deep regional expertise, we are poised to set new benchmarks in efficiency and innovation. Together, we are not just meeting the needs of today's industries; we are shaping the future of intelligent automation across the globe.”

Jarmo Reunanen, CEO of Optiscan Group, says:“Over 30 years Optiscan has been committed to deliver leading edge solutions to logistics industry.

“We are Nordic market leaders in high volume voice picking, partnering with the most top level retail companies from distribution centers to shop floor picking.

“We are exited to work together with ForwardX Robotics to deliver again a new market leading innovation to our customers, to further improve the quality and productivity of their intralogistics.”