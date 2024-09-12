Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Holds Workshop On Home Business Licenses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Social Development Center (Nama), organised a on home business licenses and procedures. The aim was to equip home business owners with the necessary knowledge to launch economic projects and to explain mechanisms supporting the entrepreneurship and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sector, which is a key pillar for economic diversification and stimulating in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the workshop, participants were briefed on the essential steps to establish and launch home-based businesses, the advantages and challenges they face, and how to grow and develop such businesses. The session also covered the laws regulating home-based businesses, the requirements, and the procedures for applying and establishing this type of business.

It is worth noting that the ministry has simplified the procedures and reduced the requirements for Qatari citizens wishing to engage in such activities.

Recently, 48 new activities were added to the list of permissible home-based businesses, bringing the total available activities to 63.