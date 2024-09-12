78 IAS/IPS Officers Of AGMUT Cadre Transferred

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Transfer/posting orders for 78 Indian Administrative Service and Indian Service of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre were issued on Thursday.

The list, issued by the Union Home Ministry's Union Terrorities Division, the cadre controlling authority, contains the names of 33 IAS officers and 45 IPS officers.

Among the IAS officers transferred are Delhi's Ajay Kumar Gupta, a 2010 batch officer and presently the District Magistrate of South East Delhi, and Monica Priyadarshini, the Special Commissioner of Industries, who have been sent to the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, while Bhupesh Chaudhary, Director, Higher Education, and Shashanka Ala have been shifted to Ladakh. All the latter three are 2014 batch officers.

Prerna Puri, a 2006 batch officer and the CEO of the JakeGA (Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency Department of Information Technology), will move to Chandigarh.

The IPS officers shifted include Delhi Police's Joint Commissioners Tusar Taba (2002 batch) and Hibu Tamang and P.N. Khrimey (2004 batch). All three have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Five district chiefs of the Delhi Police have also been moved - DCP, Southwest, Rohit Meena will go to Mizoram, DCP, North, Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP, North West, Jitendra Kumar Meena, and DCP, South East, Rajesh Deo have been sent to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and DCP, North-East, Dr Joy Tirkey to Arunachal Pradesh.

Mahendra Nath Tiwari, a 2004 batch officer and currently posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed, Jammu, has been transferred to Delhi as have Sanjay Kumar Tyagi (2008 batch) and Monika Bhardwaj (2009 batch) from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Amit Roy (2009 batch) and Mohd Akhtar Rizvi (2011) from Arunachal Pradesh, and Mohammed Ali and Bhisham Singh (both 2012 batch) from Mizoram.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa (2011 batch) has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

While the transfers are with immediate effect, the Home Ministry said that the movement of the officials to and from Jammu and Kashmir will only take place after the completion of the election process in the UT.