Army Thwarts Infiltration, Smuggling Attempt

Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra)-- The Eastern Military Zone, on Thursday, foiled an attempt to enter and smuggle large amounts of drugs originating from Syrian territory by working with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.A military source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that quantities of narcotic substances were discovered after stepping up search and inspection activities in the region, the seized items were then turned over to the relevant authorities.According to the source, in order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordanian Armed Forces are still making use of all of their capacities and potentials to stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling.