Saudi Interior Minister Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, left Doha this evening, following an official visit.

His Highness, along with his accompanying delegation, were seen off upon departure from Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal by HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. Senior of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.

Also present were Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the state HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Riyadh HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

