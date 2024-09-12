Sim Shalom's Rabbi Steven Blane And Quartet Bring Jazz Magic To High Holidays At Iconic Bitter End In Greenwich Village

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sim Shalom set to electrify New York City once again with signature High Holiday services. Get ready for unforgettable fusion of soul, spirituality, and jazz!

- Rabbi Steve Blane

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of soul, spirituality, and swing! Rabbi Steven Blane is set to electrify New York City once again with his signature High Holiday services- live at The Bitter End in the West Village and on zoom. These aren't your typical services; they're a dynamic, musical celebration where tradition meets jazz, and the result is pure magic.

The show kicks off with Rosh Hashanah at The Bitter End on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30 AM, followed by Yom Kippur services on Saturday, October 12th at 10:30 AM. These services are a New York institution, known for selling out quickly and leaving audiences uplifted and inspired. Expect moving prayers, stunning jazz improvisations, and a communal vibe that makes everyone feel like family. Due to overwhelming demand from across the globe Sim Shalom offers a full slate of services virtually as well.

"There's nothing like bringing these sacred holidays to life with the power of live jazz," said Rabbi Blane. "The Bitter End has hosted legends, and we're bringing that same energy and spirit to our High Holiday services. It's a spiritual journey like no other!"

Past attendees rave about the unique experience, calling it a "spiritual jazz session" that takes worship to the next level. With the creative synergy of Rabbi Blane's powerful voice and his quartet's masterful musicianship, each service becomes a spiritual concert you won't want to miss.

Tickets are flying! Reserve a spot now for this one-of-a-kind High Holiday celebration.

Visit Sim Shalom or call (201-338-0165) for reservations and more details.

Want a sneak peek? Check out a past service and see why these events are always packed.



ABOUT RABBI STEVEN BLANE:

Rabbi Steven Blane, founder of Sim Shalom, is not just a spiritual leader but also a jazz aficionado. Combining his passion for music and faith, he has transformed the way people experience Jewish High Holidays. With a deep respect for tradition and a flair for innovation, Rabbi Blane's services have become a must-attend for anyone looking to connect with their spirituality in a fresh, vibrant way.

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, .

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

