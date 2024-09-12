Gurugram To Be Most Developed & Modern City In Haryana, Says BJP Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 12 (IANS) BJP's Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma said that he will try to make Gurgaon the most modern city of the state, only then Gurgaon will be recognised on the lines of Indore in India and Singapore abroad.

During a public meeting he asserted that in the last 10 years, the BJP has done a lot of work for Gurgaon, but being an industrial hub, the population of Gurgaon is increasing day by day. Accordingly, there is a need to increase the infrastructure in Gurgaon.

"The city's bus stand is a basic problem in Gurgaon, for this he is continuously making efforts and after becoming an MLA, he is assuring that the bus stand of Gurgaon will be no less than an airport. Here, air-conditioned rooms, free Wi-Fi, clean toilets and drinking water will be arranged for the passengers to sit," he said.

He further said that there are big private hospitals in Gurgaon, which is also known as a medical hub. People come here for treatment not only from the country but from many countries but economically weaker people can not afford these expensive and due to this they have to face serious diseases and some untoward incidents happen.

"Soon there will be a grand government hospital in Gurgaon. Not only this, there will be a very big medical college here, where people can get free treatment," he said.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that on the last date of nomination for Haryana Assembly General Elections, a total of 55 candidates from the four assembly constituencies of the district have filed their nominations.

He said that on Thursday, 11 candidates from the Pataudi Assembly, 12 from the Badshahpur Assembly, 16 from the Gurgaon Assembly and 16 from the Sohna Assembly filed their nominations.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5, with the vote counting set for October 8. Candidates must file their nominations by September 12, after which scrutiny will take place on September 13. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 16.