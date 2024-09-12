AI Agents Market Worth $47.1 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's leading position in the AI agents is mainly because of its unmatched focus on technological advancement, significant backing, and early AI acceptance in various industries. Tech leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and are leading the way in creating AI agents and incorporating them extensively into their operations and their clients'. One example is how has transformed the effectiveness of its logistics and management through the implementation of AI agents, allowing for extensive real-time tracking, inventory control, and predictive analytics.

The utilization of AI agents within Microsoft's Azure platform is enabling businesses throughout North America to automate intricate procedures and improve decision-making with insights powered by AI. Bank of America's AI-powered virtual assistant, Erica, has gained popularity for delivering customized customer assistance and financial guidance, handling more than one billion client interactions since it was introduced. Moreover, North America's emphasis on AI in healthcare is demonstrated through companies such as IBM Watson Health, which uses AI agents to help with clinical decision-making and patient care. North America has the biggest and most advanced market for AI agents worldwide due to the strong venture capital ecosystem and government backing for AI research in the region.

Top Key Companies in AI Agents Market :

The major players in the AI agents market include Google (US), Amelia (US), IBM (US), OpenAI (US), and AWS (US) along with SMEs and startups such as Fluid AI (India), Stability AI (UK), Cognigy (Germany), Aisera (US), and Cognosys (Canada).

