Dust Safety Science, Presents The New, Find A Professionals Tool Combustible Dust Support Websites

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dust Safety Science , a leading advocate for combustible dust safety, is proud to announce, the New, "Find a Professionals Tool" Combustible Dust Support Website.The Dust Safety Science website now provides 5 new combustible dust websites and will allow a user to find a professional combustible dust service provider, equipment supplier, and subject matter experts.An interactive, worldwide map, will visually display service provider's, equipment provider's, and subject matter expert's locations.1) Find a Professional Tool: Combustible Dust Testing , Support SiteCombustible dust testing is typically completed following ASTM E1226: Standard Test Method for Explosibility of Dust Clouds and ASTM E1515: Standard Test Method for Minimum Explosible Concentration of Combustible Dusts or other equivalent international test methods.Dust Testing includes:● Go/No Go Explosion Screening,● Explosibility Testing (PMax and KSt),● Explosion Prevention Parameters (MIE, MEC, MIT, LOC),● And determination of flammability parameters (Burn Rate, LIT, Grewer, ext.)2) Find a Professional Tool: Risk Assessment & Dust Hazard Analysis , Support SiteDust Explosion Risk Assessments and Dust Hazard Analysis are typically completed following NFPA 652 in the United States or using an international or regional framework elsewhere in the world.The Dust Hazard Analysis process includes:● Identifying which materials you handle pose fire, flash-fire, or explosion potential● Assessing hazards in all processing equipment, ducting, and building compartments● Evaluating the controls in place to reduce the risk of a fire, flash-fire, or explosion event● Developing a gap analysis against regional standards, best engineering practices and company polices with regards to those controls, their reliability, and additional measures that need to be put into place.● Commonly a Dust Hazard Analysis will also include a risk ranking of the potential hazards involved, the effectiveness of the recommended controls, and an implementation plan for the company to address the recommendations of the assessment.3) Find a Professional Tool: Fire & Explosion Protection, Support SiteWhen it comes to safeguarding your facility from the catastrophic effects of dust explosions, having the right fire and explosion protection equipment is essential. These tools and systems are designed to detect, mitigate, and prevent explosions, ensuring the safety of your operations and personnel.Whether you are starting from scratch or upgrading your current safety measures, finding a reliable equipment provider can make all the difference.● Explosion Venting Systems: Devices that relieve pressure and safely vent explosion gases to prevent structural damage.● Suppression Systems: Systems that detect and suppress explosions in their incipient stages to minimize damage and injury.● Isolation Systems: Barriers that prevent flame and pressure from propagating to interconnected equipment or areas● Spark Detection and Extinguishing Systems: Equipment that identifies and extinguishes sparks before they can ignite a dust cloud.● Investing in comprehensive fire and explosion protection equipment not only helps you comply with safety regulations but also protects your valuable assets and ensures the well-being of your employees.Who Can Find a Professional, for Combustible Dust Services?● Safety Managers● Plant Managers● EHS Professionals● Operations Managers● Fire Marshalls● Fire Inspectors● Insurance Inspectors● Risk Engineers● Consultants (DHA Specialists)● Compliance OfficersAbout Dust Safety Science:● Chris Cloney, Ph.D., P.Eng - Managing Director and Lead Researcher, Dust Safety ScienceDr. Chris Cloney is the Managing Director and Lead Researcher at Dust Safety Science specializing in understanding and educating about combustible dust hazards.

