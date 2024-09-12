Russian Killer Drone Spotted Flying Near Khmelnytskyi NPP In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, an overflight of a Russian kamikaze drone near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power was recorded in Ukraine.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Serhiy Tiurin , Ukrinform reports.

"During an overnight attack, a flight of a Russian attack UAV of the Shahed type was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. Later, it was shot down by Ukraine's air defense forces," Tiurin wrote.

According to the official, Russia deliberately draws the flights routes for missiles and attack drones so that they pass over the nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

As reported, during the night and in morning hours, air defense forces intercepted 11 Russian drones over Khmelnytskyi region.