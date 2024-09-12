Toyota Prius Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDTM For Highest MPG For A Coast-To-Coast Drive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Prius continues to impress and has recently achieved a new high bar for efficiency. Hypermiler, Wayne Gerdes has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM

title for lowest consumption driving across the U.S. from the west coast to east coast. Earlier this summer, Gerdes drove from Los Angeles City Hall all the way to New York City Hall in a Prius LE and achieved a staggering fuel average for the entire trip of 93.158 MPG combined. This smashed the previous record which was in the mid-70s MPG combined.

Over two decades ago, the Prius was introduced to the world as the first production hybrid car and ushered in a new generation of vehicles that combine an electric motor with a high-efficiency engine to dramatically increase fuel economy. And it has lived up to its hype.

"The Prius has impressed us all for the past 23 years, and frankly, it continues to wow us today," said Michael Tripp, Toyota Vehicle Marketing group vice president. "The world record for the highest MPG to us is just one more proof point that the Prius truly is an engineering marvel."

Since the Prius' debut in the U.S. in 2000, industry-leading hybrid technology has become synonymous with the Toyota brand. Toyota has taken a multi-pathway approach and now offers many types of powertrain technology, including hybrids across nearly every segment. This effort highlights Toyota's commitment to achieving its goal of carbon neutrality while also giving customers the power to choose the solution that best suits their needs.



Gerdes' journey of 3,211.7 miles across the country took him through a wide variety of terrain as well as unpredictable weather. He drove the Prius up mountain elevations as high as 7,000 feet and through unforgiving places like Mojave Desert where the temperature exceeded 105 degrees. He contended with strong winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Factors like these showcase how a vehicle like the Prius can still achieve great efficiency despite challenging conditions.

"For a record attempt like this, it's a lot of planning," said Gerdes. "You can't just go sight unseen into doing this. You have to have that plan. But you also have to be able to work on the fly. So, if things change, you have to switch up your plan. Reroute. Figure out what you're going to be able to do to achieve that goal."

Gerdes offers simple tips for everyday drivers to improve their fuel economy. He suggests slower take-offs from stops and keeping even pressure on the accelerator pedal. He also says when stops are ahead, easing off the accelerator early and using the vehicle's momentum to glide as you approach the stop helps greatly with fuel economy.

The latest generation of Toyota Prius hit dealerships in 2023 showcasing new and sporty exterior styling, upgraded technology, and up to an EPA-estimated 57 MPG combined. It's powered by the fifth generation Toyota Hybrid System and a 2.0L engine, that has an output of 194 horsepower on the FWD drive model.

This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM

title is now the 30th industry award for the new-generation Prius. Other notable awards include Car and Driver's 10Best, MotorTrend Car of the Year, North American Car of the Year, and World Car Design of the Year. For more information about the award-winning Toyota Prius, please visit Toyota .



This world record was achieved by a driver skilled in hypermiling techniques that optimized the Prius' vehicle performance under the specific weather and driving conditions at the time. Results are not typical. He also leveraged some basic fuel-efficient driving tips that any driver can practice.

About Toyota



Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

