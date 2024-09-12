Floods In Pakistan's Sindh Leave 230,000 Children Out Of School: UNICEF

(MENAFN- IANS) Karachi, Sep 12 (IANS) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed a deep concern over the catastrophic impact monsoon floods have had on students in Pakistan, citing that more than 230,000 children have been affected by school closures in Pakistan's Sindh province alone.

The floods have damaged over 1,300 schools, with 228 fully destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands of children without access to education.

The latest data from Sindh's Education Department reveals that over 450 are not functioning due to standing flood water, with immediate consequences for children's learning. The floods have also displaced 140,000 children and families in 10 calamity-hit districts, exacerbating the crisis.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil expressed deep concerns about the prolonged impact of the floods on children's education. "From heatwaves to floods, children are repeatedly being locked out of learning due to climate shocks. Pakistan, already in the grips of an education emergency with 26.2 million children out of school, cannot afford more learning losses," he said.

The floods have claimed 76 lives across the province, with half of those being children. The monsoon has once again upended lives across Pakistan, with children losing their lives, homes, and schools.

UNICEF said that its teams are on the ground conducting rapid needs assessments and coordinating with government and local partners to restore education access and ensure early recovery for affected communities. The organisation is urging urgent investment in climate-resilient education and services for children.

Pakistan ranks 14th out of 163 countries on UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), with children at 'extremely high risk' of the impacts of climate change and environmental shocks. The country is facing an unprecedented climate crisis, with devastating floods and heatwaves becoming a regular occurrence.

"We need to build a coalition of partners to innovate, adapt and mitigate in this climate-vulnerable country and find lasting solutions for children in a changed and changing climate. We need to invest in climate-resilient education and services for children. We cannot afford to see them lose their right to education and their future," said Fadil.