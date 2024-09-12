Aparna Dixit Gives Glimpse Of Her Dubai Vacation With Family; Poses At Burj Khalifa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Aparna Dixit on Thursday shared an adorable peek into her international vacation to Dubai, along with her parents and younger brother and Agam Dixit.

Taking to Instagram, Aparna, who has one million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see them sitting in a car and having a candid interaction.

Aparna is heard saying, "Hi guys...so ham log bahut hi special trip par ja rahe hain." She asks her father, "kidhar ja rahe hai papa?" Her father replies, "Goa", and flashes his cute smile for the lenses.

The further shows the family at the airport, and Aparna reveals to her father that they are going to Dubai, leaving him surprised and excited. "Papa aapko aapka first international trip mubarak ho," said Aparna.

The video has a tagline: "Told Dad we are going to Goa... landed in Dubai... surprised him with his first international trip."

The post is captioned as: "Your parents are also little kids at heart... Its their first time living life too... Excitement and joy of experiencing new things... #familytrip #dubai #uae".

In the Stories section, Aparna has shared videos of her parents enjoying their meal and view of the skyscraper Burj Khalifa.

On the work front, Aparna made her acting debut in 2013 with Star Plus's mythological show 'Mahabharat' as Maharani Ambika.

She essayed the role of Manasi in Zee TV's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show was headlined by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aparna has appeared in the TV shows-- 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai', 'Kalash-Ek Vishwaas', 'Laal Ishq', 'Bepanah Pyaar', 'Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi', 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'.

She is currently seen in the show 'Tulsi-Hamari Badi Sayani'. The show stars Harithi Joshi, and Dishank Arora.

It airs on Dangal.