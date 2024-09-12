Surbhi Chandna, Husband Karan Embark On 'Scariest Ride' Of Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Surbhi Chandna, who is on a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland, along with her husband Karan Sharma has given a glimpse of their day two, in which they have hopped on to the 'scariest ride'.

The couple is on their birthday trip vacation. Surbhi had turned 35 on September 11, while Karan had celebrated his birthday on September 9.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers shared a string of videos, wherein she has shared a sneak peek into their Disneyland adventures.

The shows Surbhi wearing a grey coloured sleeveless top, and paired it with a white and blue striped shorts.

We can hear her saying, "going in for the scariest ride ever.. it's called RC Racer. Karan was not willing to go."

The next video shows Karan sitting on a chair, and looking at the ride.

Surbhi asks Karan, "Kaisa tha? How are you feeling?" To this Karan says, "dekh ke ulti aa rahi hai". (I feel like vomiting.)

Earlier in the day, Surbhi had shared a video of herself getting inside a bus. She wrote in the caption: "Bye hopping onto my Duffy bus".

There is also a video of the lovebirds trying their hands at drawing. She wrote: "Animation academy class... see how we nail it".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).