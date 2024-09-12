Siddhant Chaturvedi Sips On Hot Coffee Before Stirring Chaos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a glimpse into his love for coffee before the chaos begins.

Siddhant on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of pictures, where he is seen posing next to a coffee machine. In one image, he is seen pouring himself a hot 'cuppa joe' and in one photograph, the star is seen striking a pose with a coffee mug.

He captioned the image:“Some coffee before the chaos... #Yudhra.”

Siddhant's upcoming movie 'Yudhra' to finally hit the big screen on September 20

It was on August 26, when he announced that the had been locked for a theatrical release.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he dropped the first look of the film along with the date. In the image, the actor was sporting a bloodied look as his white shirt is drenched in blood. Anger could be seen in his eye as he held a lollipop in one hand and a gun in the other.

The expression perfectly captures“angry young man” essence.

He captioned it:“Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September.”

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Talking about the actor, Siddhant began his acting debut in 2016, with the sitcom 'Life Sahi Hai', which revolved around four male roommates. He then portrayed the role of Prashant Kanaujia, a teenage cricketer, in the 2017 web series 'Inside Edge', which was inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The show also stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and others.

He gained stardom in 2019, after he starred as a street rapper named MC Sher in the musical drama 'Gully Boy' which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt.

He was then seen in films such as 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Phone Bhoot'.

His recent work includes 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film stars Siddhant, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh.

The actor will also be seen in 'Dhadak 2' in the pipeline.