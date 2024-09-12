Golf: Vidhatri Stretches Lead To Six Shots, As Round 2 Is Cut To 9 Holes In WPGT

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Vidhatri Urs extended her three-shot lead to six shots even as play was cut down to nine holes in the second round of the 11th Leg of the Women's Pro Tour at the Delhi Golf Club.

Vidhatri started almost two hours later than her original tee time as play was pushed back on account of the weather and forecast of heavy rain and wet conditions. She opened with a bogey on Par-5 first, but birdied the second, fifth and seventh for a 2-under 34 that took her 27-hole total to 7-under 101.

Sneha Singh, who has qualified for the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School, had two birdies and no bogeys as she also shot 2-under 34 and went up to 1-under 107, where she had the company of Hitaashee Bakshi, who slipped to 1-over 37 with one bogey and no birdies.

With birdies tough to come by, Tvesa Malik Sandhu carded 2-over 38 with two bogeys and was fourth at 1-over 109 for 27 holes.

Shweta Mansingh had one birdie but also dropped three shots for a 38 and was sole fifth at 1-over 110.

Amandeep Drall (74-37) and Anvvi Dahhiya (A) (74-37) were tied for sixth place at 111, while Ridhima Dilawari (77-36) was tied eighth with Seher Atwal (73-40) at 113.

Three players, all amateurs, Janneya Dasannjee, Kashika Mishra and Keya Badugu were tied for tenth place.

The cut fell at 13-over 121 and 35 players made the final round.

Play was delayed by almost two hours in the morning and with weather looking bad, the organisers decided to cut the second round to nine holes.

The play which was due to start at 7.50 am finally began at 9.45 am, but the organisers felt there was no way they could play full 18 holes. The wet conditions made it challenging and it was also raining during play.