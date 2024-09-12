Non-Oil Exports Of Kuwait Origin Hit KD 19.1 Mln In Aug. - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Commerce and announced on Thursday the total local non-oil exports of Kuwaiti origin to the world in August amounted to KD 19.1 million (USD 62.5 million) compared to KD 24 million (USD 78 million) in July.

Undersecretary of the Ministry for International Organizations and Foreign Trade Sector, Saleh Al-Azmi, stated to KUNA that the total certificates of Kuwaiti origin exports issued by the ministry to the GCC in August reached 1,577 certificates valued at KD 11.4 million (about USD 37.3 million), compared to 1,597 certificates valued at KD 15.7 million (about USD 51.4 million) in July.

Al-Azmi added that the number of certificates issued to Arab countries in August amounted to 502 certificates exported to 10 countries with a value of KD 7.3 million (about USD 23.9 million), compared to 366 certificates to 10 countries valued at KD 7.1 million (USD 23.2 million.)

He also added that certificates issued to Europe in August reached six certificates to four countries valued at KD 70,491 (USD 230 thousand) compared to 22 certificates for nine countries worth KD one million (USD 3.2 million) in July.

The number of certificates issued to African countries reached seven to four countries valued at KD 186,840 (USD 611,000), compared to eight certificates to four countries worth KD 224,626 (USD 735,000) in July, he added.

Al-Azmi also said the number of certificates issued to the countries of the Americas in August reached four to two countries valued at KD 108,592 (USD 355,000), compared to 12 certificates for seven countries valued at KD 227,443 (USD 745,000) in July.

Certificates issued to Asian countries in August reached nine certificates valued at KD 18,653 (USD 61,000), compared to one certificate issued to one country worth KD 27,881 (USD 91,000) last July.

The numbers include Kuwaiti origin exports by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as some importing entities do not require a certificate of origin for products. (end)

