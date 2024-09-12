Small Living Company Announces Collaboration With CHEO Foundation For Tiny Home, Big Hearts Charity Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Small Living Company (SLC) collaborates with CHEO Foundation for a charity initiative that includes prizes, events, and a tiny home giveaway.

OTTAWA, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Small Living Company (SLC) is thrilled to announce its collaboration with CHEO Foundation to launch an exciting year-long charity initiative, "Tiny Home, Big Hearts." The program aims to raise funds for CHEO Foundation through a raffle featuring a grand prize of a fully customized tiny home and several other amazing prizes provided by partners. Proceeds will support CHEO's efforts in mental health and heart-related care. The initiative will run over 12 months and feature monthly events to engage the community and raise awareness.The "Tiny Home, Big Hearts" campaign will officially kick off on September 15th, 2024, with a family-friendly Picnic on the Hill event at Hammond Hill in Hammond, Ontario. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music, and activities for all ages. This picnic will also provide an opportunity to learn about the collaboration between SLC and CHEO Foundation and the exciting events planned for the year ahead.Other notable events include a Zombie Run in October, a Masquerade Gala in November, and a Santa Claus Hay Ride in December, and more to come in 2025, each designed to inspire participation and generate funds for this worthy cause.Aaron Markel, CEO of Small Living Company, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are incredibly proud to partner with CHEO Foundation on this amazing fundraising opportunity. Through our network of businesses and support from the community, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and their families. The Tiny Home, Big Hearts initiative is a way to give back and rally around a cause that truly matters, particularly to me who has personally benefited from the amazing people and services at CHEO."Steve Read, President and CEO of CHEO Foundation, added: "At CHEO Foundation, we always seek creative ways to engage the community and raise critical funds to support the hospital's mission. The Tiny Home, Big Hearts campaign is a unique new way for people to get involved and make a difference.”Supporters can purchase raffle tickets throughout the program for a chance to win the customized tiny home or one of several other exciting prizes. The final draw will take place on November 23rd, 2025For more information about upcoming events, purchasing raffle tickets, or how to get involved, visit or contact us using the information below.About Small Living Company (SLC):Small Living Company is a leader in creating sustainable, affordable, high-quality tiny and starter homes and communities in Ontario. SLC is dedicated to making homeownership more accessible by building communities of compact, affordable, sustainable, and innovative homes. Visit for more information.About CHEO Foundation:CHEO Foundation is the philanthropic arm of CHEO, CHEO Research Institute, CHEO School and Roger Neilson Children's Hospice. For 50 years, the CHEO Foundation has been the link between these respected institutions and the generous community that financially sustains them. CHEO Foundation staff are inspired by donors, and the community, who support pediatric healthcare, cutting-edge research and essential services to ensure children and youth can live their best lives. We are proud to put the interests of kids at the forefront of our decisions and we are intentional in everything we do. We improve by learning from experiences and by being accountable for our outcomes. We take care of ourselves and each other, embrace equity, diversity, inclusivity and indigeneity, and celebrate success as a team.

