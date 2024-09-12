(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > EVOTINCTION, Akimbot, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and more launching with next level performance speeds, powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3 - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2024: More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for NVIDIA GeForce RTX players.

This week, EVOTINCTION, Funko Fusion, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown launch with day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3. Additionally, Akimbot is available now with DLSS 3, and DeathSprint 66 releases this week with day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution.

In Spikewave Games and Astrolabe Games' EVOTINCTION, players can step into the role of Dr. Liu and use their wits, stealth, and tech savviness to overcome rogue AIs in a futuristic research facility. When the game launches on September 13, the PC edition will be enhanced by ray-traced reflections and include day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, accelerating gamers' performance so they can save the world without fail. NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation multiplies frame rates by 3.9X on average at 4K max settings with ray tracing enabled, and an average of 2.6X faster at 1440p and 1080p.

If that's too high stakes, gamers can play through iconic worlds and mashup characters inspired by some of their favorite TV, movie, game, and comic franchises in Funko Fusion. This third-person action game, releasing on September 13, will also include DLSS 3 and Reflex to enhance the experience.

Players can take to the streets of Hong Kong Island, recreated at 1:1 scale, in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This massively open online racing game (M.O.O.R) launches on September 12 and lets players take part in an extraordinary competition, the Solar Crown, organized by the influential organization Radiant. To help gamers handle the highest profile competitions in cars from the most prestigious brands, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex will work in the background to enhance the experience with faster performance and more responsive racing.

Gamers can also take off on foot in Sumo Digital and Secret Mode's DeathSprint 66, which fuses high-speed on-foot racing with deadly obstacles and brutal abilities. These 8-player PvP on-foot races take players across extreme obstacle courses and the boundaries of entertainment. Gamers can run, jump, drift, and slide their way through a series of deadly tracks starting at launch on September 12. NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution will have day-one support, allowing players to increase the frame rate during the high-speed races. If frame rates are sky-high, NVIDIA DLAA is also available, enabling it to turn image quality to 11.

Finally, Evil Raptor and PLAION's 3D action-adventure platformer Akimbot lets players blast their way through armies of robots, fly spaceships, drive vehicles, and forge their path on a mission to save the universe from impending doom. NVIDIA GeForce RTX gamers jumping into action in Akimbot will receive the best possible experience thanks to the day-one inclusion of DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex.

More DLSS integrations will arrive soon for a host of games. Return regularly for a rundown of the next DLSS and RTX titles, and click here to see the full list of over 600 RTX-enhanced games and apps.