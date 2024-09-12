Chiriquí Province In Panama Produces 52.6% Of Country's Food

Chiriquí Province In Panama Produces 52.6% Of Country's Food
The province of Chiriquí in Panama concentrates farming efforts and produces 52.6% of the agricultural activity registered in the country, according to the preliminary results of the VIII National Agricultural Census carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR), through the National Institute of Statistics & Cencus (INEC).
The report indicates that 266,712 people have been identified throughout the country as being engaged in agricultural and fishing production and that there are a total of 274,107 agricultural and livestock farms nationwide.
The largest number of farms was recorded in the province of Chiriquí (52.6%). This is followed by Coclé (36.6%), Veraguas (32.6%), and Panama Oeste (30.4%), which was included for the first time.
