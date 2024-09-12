Fortuna Intersects 6.9 G/T Au Over 33.3 Meters At The Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.
Diamba Sud gold Project exploration highlights
Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented,“The exploration focus at Diamba Sud has turned to testing and expanding some of the previously lightly drilled anomalies, with Western Splay rapidly emerging as the next potential prospect. Encouraging results such as 6.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters in drill hole DSDD293, and 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters in drill hole DSR680 highlight the potential.”
Western Splay Prospect drilling highlights include:
| DSDD293:
| 6.9 g/t Au
32.4 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters, including over an estimated true width of 3.9 meters from 127.1 meters
| DSDD301:
| 5.9 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 8.9 meters from 107 meters
| DSDD314:
| 3.8 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 14.9 meters from 59 meters
| DSDD315:
| 4.0 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 14.1 meters from 145 meters
| DSDD335:
| 5.7 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 29 meters
| DSR402:
| 3.8 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 204.2 meters
| DSR680:
| 8.9 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters
Karakara Prospect drilling highlights include:
| DSDD300:
| 8.8 g/t Au
34.3 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 70 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 74 meters
| DSDD331:
| 5.3 g/t Au
16.2 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 93 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 96 meters
| DSR749:
| 4.9 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 21 meters
Exploration activities at Diamba Sud concluded in July for the season with a further 13,319 meters drilled totaling 95 drill holes. The focus of the recent program has been to expand the extent of the Western Splay and Kassasoko prospects, as well as testing the margins of the Bougouda and Karakara prospects (refer to Figure 1). Recent results from Western Splay (refer to Figure 2) have highlighted the potential for this prospect to continue to grow as the mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.
A detailed review of the overall geological model to further advance the understanding of the mineralization controls was completed in July, improving the understanding of the relationships and linkages between the different prospects, including the nearby Moungoundi and Kassasoko prospects. This revised geological model has identified several additional targets for testing across the property.
Results from this program will be incorporated into the ongoing project development work, with the encouraging results from Western Splay and Kassasoko expected to contribute toward growing the project portfolio and resource base, while also improving confidence in the regional geological understanding.
Figure 1: Diamba Sud Project location plan
Figure 2: Western Splay Prospect cross-section showing select results - looking north
Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project.
Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)
All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.
All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.
All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.
All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.
Qualified Person
Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.
About Fortuna Mining Corp.
Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
Appendix 1 - Diamba Sud
| Hole ID
| Easting
(WGS84_29N)
| Northing
(WGS84_29N)
| Elev
(m)
| EOH
Depth
(m)
| UTM
Azimuth
| Dip
| Depth
From
(m)
| Depth
To
(m)
| Drilled
Width
(m)
| ETW
(m)
| Au
(ppm)
| Hole Type
| Area
| DSDD276
| 231738
| 1428059
| 149
| 239
| 347.31
| -49.17
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD298
| 231645
| 1428222
| 153
| 86
| 272.65
| -49.5
| 52
| 56
| 4
| 3.2
| 1.8
| DD
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 60
| 61
| 1
| 0.8
| 5.7
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD300
| 231685
| 1428220
| 152
| 101
| 87.6
| -54.53
| 23
| 32
| 9
| 7.2
| 0.8
| DD
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 70
| 78
| 8
| 6.4
| 8.8
| DD
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 74
| 76
| 2
| 1.6
| 34.3
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD302
| 231690
| 1428248
| 153
| 95
| 274.13
| -53.65
| 13
| 21
| 8
| 6.4
| 0.9
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD304
| 231730
| 1428258
| 151
| 113
| 268.41
| -53.54
| 94
| 101
| 7
| 5.6
| 1.7
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD306
| 231649
| 1428243
| 152
| 92
| 271.68
| -49.33
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD308
| 231919
| 1428350
| 154
| 149
| 271.28
| -57.99
| 63
| 71
| 8
| 6.4
| 1.1
| DD
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 75
| 78
| 3
|
| 2.2
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD328
| 231884
| 1428247
| 151
| 208
| 270.56
| -60.19
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD329
| 231914
| 1428403
| 155
| 164
| 271.36
| -60.2
| 93
| 102
| 9
| 7.2
| 0.9
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD330
| 231637
| 1428097
| 152
| 155
| 340.15
| -50.66
| 116
| 128
| 12
| 9.6
| 0.9
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD331
| 231870
| 1428430
| 155
| 152
| 270.18
| -60.72
| 93
| 105
| 12
| 9.6
| 5.3
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD331
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 96
| 99
| 3
| 2.4
| 16.2
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD334
| 231580
| 1428115
| 152
| 68
| 337.42
| -51.01
| 14
| 22
| 8
| 6.4
| 1.7
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD334
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 28
| 33
| 5
| 4.0
| 1.7
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD336
| 231941
| 1428265
| 150
| 192
| 271.43
| -55.21
| 85
| 91
| 6
| 4.8
| 2.4
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD336
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 134
| 148
| 14
| 11.2
| 1.1
| DD
| Karakara
| DSDD341
| 231920
| 1428173
| 146
| 185
| 270.63
| -51.39
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Karakara
| DSR747
| 231699
| 1428276
| 153
| 96
| 271.12
| -60.51
| 29
| 34
| 5
| 4.0
| 7.5
| RC
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 30
| 32
| 2
| 1.6
| 14.9
|
| Karakara
| DSR748
| 231862
| 1428174
| 149
| 100
| 271.6
| -56.06
| 7
| 12
| 5
| 4.0
| 4.3
| RC
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 25
| 30
| 5
| 4.0
| 1.3
|
| Karakara
| DSR749
| 231632
| 1428121
| 152
| 120
| 341.91
| -50.93
| 21
| 37
| 16
| 12.8
| 4.9
| RC
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 22
| 23
| 1
| 0.8
| 19.2
|
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 26
| 27
| 1
| 0.8
| 17.6
|
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 34
| 35
| 1
| 0.8
| 14.8
|
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 101
| 109
| 8
| 6.4
| 6.7
|
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 102
| 103
| 1
| 0.8
| 13.1
|
| Karakara
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 106
| 107
| 1
| 0.8
| 29.2
|
| Karakara
| DSR750
| 231599
| 1428102
| 150
| 150
| 341.33
| -51.33
| 62
| 70
| 8
| 6.4
| 4.1
| RC
| Karakara
| DSR751
| 231523
| 1428207
| 155
| 126
| 160.4
| -49.33
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Karakara
| DSDD287
| 231246
| 1426227
| 146
| 179
| 310.94
| -48.3
| 148
| 156
| 8
| 7.9
| 2.1
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 151.15
| 152
| 0.85
| 0.8
| 10.3
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD289
| 231263
| 1426278
| 146
| 173
| 308.64
| -49.7
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD293
| 231186
| 1426304
| 146
| 180
| 89.7
| -49.22
| 115.4
| 149
| 33.6
| 33.3
| 6.9
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 127.1
| 131
| 3.9
| 3.9
| 32.4
|
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 131.6
| 132.25
| 0.65
| 0.6
| 13.6
|
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 133
| 134
| 1
| 1.0
| 11.1
|
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 147
| 148
| 1
| 1.0
| 10.1
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD297
| 231188
| 1426329
| 147
| 221
| 88.65
| -50.18
| 138
| 153
| 15
| 14.9
| 2.8
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 140
| 141
| 1
| 1.0
| 12.4
|
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 152
| 153
| 1
| 1.0
| 11.2
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD301
| 231009
| 1426282
| 146
| 175
| 87.6
| -54.53
| 33
| 49
| 16
| 15.8
| 1.4
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 107
| 116
| 9
| 8.9
| 5.9
|
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 108
| 109
| 1
| 1.0
| 12.3
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD305
| 231070
| 1426284
| 145
| 143
| 90.43
| -50.69
| 22.5
| 33
| 10.5
| 10.4
| 1.2
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD309
| 230963
| 1426276
| 146
| 195
| 90.07
| -55.97
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD312
| 230952
| 1426309
| 145
| 143
| 90
| -55
| 92.5
| 93.2
| 0.7
| 0.7
| 42.1
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD314
| 230993
| 1426252
| 145
| 149
| 89.15
| -49.74
| 59
| 74
| 15
| 14.9
| 3.8
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 71
| 72
| 1
| 1.0
| 42.5
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD315
| 231159
| 1426300
| 147
| 183
| 89.52
| -50.72
| 74
| 75
| 1
| 1.0
| 7.4
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 145
| 159.2
| 14.2
| 14.1
| 4.0
|
| Western Splay
| DSDD332
| 231080
| 1426234
| 145
| 164
| 91.30
| -50.86
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD333
| 231027
| 1426224
| 145
| 125.00
| 88.66
| -50.44
| 40.2
| 42
| 1.8
| 1.8
| 4.3
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD335
| 231109
| 1426186
| 145
| 119
| 87.59
| -49.2
| 29
| 41
| 12
| 11.9
| 5.7
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD335
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 32
| 35
| 3
| 3.0
| 18.8
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD337
| 231092
| 1426213
| 145
| 134
| 89.68
| -53.73
| 36
| 49
| 13
| 12.9
| 1.1
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD338
| 231102
| 1426226
| 145
| 116
| 94.23
| -49.51
| 41
| 44
| 3
| 3.0
| 3.0
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 49
| 56
| 7
| 6.9
| 4.6
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 49
| 50
| 1
| 1.0
| 11.3
| DD
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 52
| 53
| 1
| 1.0
| 11.3
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD339
| 231146
| 1426255
| 145
| 206.00
| 94.29
| -49.96
| 152
| 158
| 6
| 5.9
| 4.6
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD340
| 231177
| 1426256
| 146
| 206.00
| 93.59
| -49.33
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD342
| 231068
| 1426185
| 145
| 172
| 91.66
| -49.64
| 166
| 168
| 2
| 2.0
| 24.4
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSDD342
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 167
| 168
| 1
| 1.0
| 45.8
| DD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
| 231077
| 1426349
| 147
| 264.00
| 83.50
| -59.84
| 26
| 32
| 6
| 5.9
| 2.3
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
| 231077
| 1426349
| 147
| 264.00
| 83.50
| -59.84
| 42
| 49
| 7
| 6.9
| 7.4
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 45
| 46
| 1
| 1.0
| 39.5
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 204.2
| 228.2
| 24
| 23.8
| 3.8
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
| And
| 215
| 216
| 1
| 1.0
| 10.5
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
| And
| 223.2
| 224.4
| 1.2
| 1.2
| 15.6
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 239
| 245
| 6
| 5.9
| 3.1
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR402
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 249
| 256
| 7
| 6.9
| 2.1
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR407
| 230850
| 1426398
| 147
| 261.00
| 84.50
| -59.60
| 159
| 167
| 8
| 7.9
| 0.8
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR407
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 218
| 220
| 2
| 2.0
| 3.1
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR407
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 250
| 252
| 2
| 2.0
| 2.9
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR678
| 231213
| 1426347
| 148
| 265.00
| 88.61
| -60.58
| 39
| 47
| 8
| 7.9
| 3.2
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR584
| 231214
| 1426326
| 147
| 196.00
| 91.10
| -48.88
| 17
| 35
| 18
| 17.8
| 2.1
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR584
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 58
| 61
| 3
| 3.0
| 3.7
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR584
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 123.5
| 133.23
| 9.73
| 9.6
| 3.6
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR584
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 123.5
| 125
| 1.5
| 1.5
| 13.2
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR580
| 231162
| 1426327
| 147
| 272.00
| 91.53
| -50.32
| 191.2
| 198
| 6.8
| 6.7
| 3.3
| RCD
| Western Splay
| DSR674
| 231348
| 1426181
| 146
| 102
| 325.02
| -51.05
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR675
| 231394
| 1426186
| 147
| 126
| 329.22
| -51.24
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR676
| 231168
| 1426451
| 150
| 78
| 86.43
| -51.25
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR677
| 231127
| 1426448
| 149
| 126
| 94.44
| -50.88
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR678
| 231212.71
| 1426346.8
| 148
| 132
| 88.61
| -60.58
| 39
| 47
| 8
| 7.9
| 3.2
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR679
| 231261
| 1426326
| 147
| 132
| 90.89
| -51.97
| 7
| 11
| 4
| 4.0
| 8.8
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 9
| 10
| 1
| 1.0
| 25.6
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 20
| 24
| 4
| 4.0
| 4.5
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 21
| 22
| 1
| 1.0
| 15.5
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 47
| 54
| 7
| 6.9
| 6.1
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 47
| 48
| 1
| 1.0
| 25.2
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 58
| 69
| 11
| 10.9
| 1.5
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR680
| 231217
| 1426300
| 146
| 138
| 89.73
| -51.36
| 104
| 132
| 28
| 27.7
| 8.9
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Incl.
| 105
| 106
| 1
| 1.0
| 13.7
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| And
| 110
| 114
| 4
| 4.0
| 28.6
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
| And
| 119
| 120
| 1
| 1.0
| 11.3
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR681
| 231063
| 1426214
| 145
| 156
| 93.54
| -51.82
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR682
| 231129
| 1426302
| 146
| 186
| 90.69
| -50.49
| 3
| 11
| 8
| 7.9
| 1.2
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR683
| 230980
| 1426269
| 146
| 156
| 90.99
| -50.65
| 108
| 112
| 4
| 4.0
| 2.4
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 129
| 135
| 6
| 5.9
| 3.2
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR684
| 230996
| 1426295
| 146
| 139
| 94.57
| -52.95
| 51
| 59
| 8
| 7.9
| 1.9
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR752
| 231132
| 1426397
| 148
| 164
| 273.19
| -61.5
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR763
| 231239
| 1426304
| 145
| 120
| 91.39
| -50.3
| 54
| 59
| 5
| 5.0
| 1.1
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR764
| 231285
| 1426327
| 147
| 120
| 90.68
| -52.4
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR765
| 230966
| 1426343
| 146
| 156
| 88.67
| -56.8
| 131
| 137
| 6
| 5.9
| 2.3
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR766
| 230948
| 1426424
| 147
| 162
| 92.57
| -60.79
| 65
| 70
| 5
| 5.0
| 1.2
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR767
| 231137
| 1426428
| 149
| 114
| 94.735
| -56.73
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSR768
| 231101
| 1426427
| 149
| 120
| 93.39
| -55.6
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Western Splay
| DSDD317
| 234610.63
| 1412009.66
| 171
| 142
| 148.01
| -51.61
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD318
| 231908
| 1425883
| 143
| 80
| 329.27
| -56.24
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD320
| 231645
| 1425899
| 145
| 101
| 330.67
| -49.57
| 11
| 33
| 22
| 15.4
| 1.1
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 40
| 55
| 15
| 10.5
| 0.9
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD321
| 231841
| 1425831
| 143
| 122
| 331.17
| -55.67
| 62
| 76
| 14
| 9.8
| 3.2
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 68
| 69
| 1
| 0.7
| 20.9
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD322
| 231661
| 1425851
| 144
| 128
| 152.75
| -48.99
| 6
| 15
| 9
| 6.3
| 0.6
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 34
| 44
| 10
| 7.0
| 1.2
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD324
| 231804
| 1425841
| 143
| 104
| 330.97
| -51.02
| 52
| 58
| 6
| 4.2
| 1.0
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 66
| 72
| 6
| 4.2
| 0.8
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 76
| 77.2
| 1.2
| 0.8
| 4.7
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD325
| 231593
| 1425922
| 145
| 152
| 152.02
| -49.43
| 23
| 35
| 12
| 8.4
| 2.3
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 48
| 67
| 19
| 13.3
| 0.7
| DD
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 78
| 91
| 13
| 9.1
| 0.7
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSDD326
| 231874
| 1425897
| 143
| 101
| 151.44
| -49.75
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Kassassoko
| DSR753
| 231776
| 1425843
| 143
| 100
| 328.42
| -51.49
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR754
| 231621
| 1425869
| 144
| 132
| 331.67
| -55.3
| 26
| 56
| 30
| 21.0
| 1.0
| RC
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 85
| 93
| 8
| 5.6
| 0.7
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR755
| 231559
| 1425973
| 144
| 114
| 148.88
| -50.51
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR756
| 231542
| 1425912
| 145
| 120
| 153.24
| -50.95
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR757
| 231818
| 1425943
| 144
| 126
| 151.66
| -51.01
|
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR758
| 231590
| 1425877
| 145
| 120
| 151.56
| -50.82
| 12
| 35
| 23
| 16.1
| 0.7
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR759
| 231678
| 1425803
| 144
| 80
| 154.65
| -51.39
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR760
| 231578
| 1425798
| 144
| 102
| 152.22
| -50.86
| 92
| 94
| 2
| 1.4
| 5.4
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR761
| 231652
| 1425889
| 145
| 120
| 149.60
| -51.55
| 18
| 28
| 10
| 7.0
| 2.3
| RC
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 54
| 63
| 9
| 6.3
| 0.9
| RC
| Kassassoko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 84
| 92
| 8
| 5.6
| 1.0
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSR762
| 231661
| 1425975
| 143
| 12
| 146.68
| -51.13
| 5
| 8
| 3
| 2.1
| 1.9
| RC
| Kassassoko
| DSDD299
| 234745
| 1410788
| 167
| 197
| 328.41
| -51.47
| 61
| 64
| 3
| 2.1
| 7.1
| DD
| Bougouda
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Inc
| 62
| 63
| 1
| 0.7
| 18.3
| DD
| Bougouda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 162
| 164.5
| 2.5
| 1.8
| 3.7
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD303
| 234790
| 1410808
| 167
| 101.5
| 326.72
| -52.27
| 63
| 64
| 1
| 0.7
| 13.8
| DD
| Bougouda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 77
| 86
| 9
| 6.3
| 0.6
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD307
| 234990
| 1410889
| 167
| 116
| 327.68
| -52.46
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD310
| 234660
| 1411629
| 167
| 125
| 326
| -50
| 50
| 53
| 3
| 2.1
| 1.9
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD313
| 234815
| 1411578
| 167
| 100
| 323.58
| -54.05
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD319
| 234931
| 1412058
| 167
| 154
| 320.24
| -51.64
| 109
| 120
| 11
| 7.7
| 1.6
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSDD323
| 235115
| 1412178
| 167
| 130
| 316.69
| -51.95
| 105
| 108
| 3
| 2.1
| 4.0
| DD
| Bougouda
| DSR736
| 234790
| 1412016
| 167
| 60
| 321.93
| -51
| 35
| 40
| 5
| 3.5
| 1.8
| RC
| Bougouda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 51
| 52
| 1
| 0.7
| 6.6
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR737
| 234810
| 1411987
| 167
| 113
| 328.48
| -51.13
| 99
| 105
| 6
| 4.2
| 1.3
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR738
| 235110
| 1412245
| 167
| 90
| 324.77
| -51.99
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR739
| 235345
| 1412424
| 167
| 126
| 329.55
| -50.54
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR740
| 235270
| 1412374
| 167
| 90
| 325.88
| -50.76
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR741
| 235192
| 1412319
| 167
| 84
| 328.3
| -49.58
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR742
| 235146
| 1412207
| 167
| 126
| 323.90
| -50.91
| 105
| 108
| 3
| 2.1
| 4.3
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR744
| 234993
| 1412093
| 167
| 162
| 319.69
| -51.58
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
| DSR745
| 235215
| 1412285
| 167
| 66
| 323.92
| -51.73
| NSI
|
|
|
|
| RC
| Bougouda
Notes:
End of No significant Estimated true and widths reported to nearest significant decimal reverse circulation drilling |DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail
