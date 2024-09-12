NI-MSME And Andhra University To Host International Conference On Sustainability

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Sep 12 (KNN) The National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), in collaboration with Andhra University Incubation Council, is set to host an international focused on Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability (EESS 2024).

The event, sponsored under the International Cooperation Scheme, will take place on the Andhra University campus from September 12 to 13, 2024.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the primary objective of the conference is to encourage sustainable practices among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This initiative aims to support India's progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reaching its Net Zero emissions target by 2070.

The two-day event is expected to draw a diverse array of participants. Representatives from six countries will be in attendance, alongside twelve Indian experts and 140 MSME representatives.

The conference will also feature twenty exhibitors, nineteen academic paper presenters, and six international speakers.

This gathering of industry professionals, academics, and international delegates underscores the growing importance of sustainability in the MSME sector and its potential impact on national and global environmental goals.

The EESS 2024 conference provides a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, fostering discussions on innovative approaches to environmental, economic, and social sustainability within the MSME framework.

(KNN Bureau)