The Green Planet™ Dubai unveils the brand-new ‘Jungle Quest’ adventure

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 September 2024: The Green Planet™ Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest, is inviting families and youngsters to join ‘Jungle Quest’, an exciting new nature adventure running daily until 24th October 2024. This exclusive journey takes brave explorers together with their families into the heart of the rainforest uncovering its hidden wonders and secrets through a series of challenges and interactive activities, while exploring over 3,000 plants and animals across the biodome’s four immersive levels.



Dressed in their jungle rangers’ outfits, The Green Planet™ Dubai team eagerly awaits to guide all little explorers through this mysterious adventure. From solving riddles to spotting remarkable creatures like the Sugar Glider and Goldie the Blue and Gold Macaw, visitors will be fully engaged in a world of natural wonders, accompanied by the melodious tunes of birds and the buzzing of insects. Along the way, they’ll come face to face with fascinating residents of the rainforest, such as the majestic Burmese Python and the incredible Flying Foxes.



The new Jungle Quest adventure promises sensory activities designed to stimulate touch, smell and sight of every explorer, where they foster a bond with nature by feeling the texture of the Giant Millipede’s exoskeleton, smelling the earthy aroma of the rainforest soil in mystery containers, and see if they can spot camouflaged Porcupines hiding among the foliage. Furthermore, kids will be challenged to solve jungle riddles, guess mystery items hidden in containers, feel the smooth scales of an Anaconda as well as spot well-hidden animals camouflaged within the dense foliage. The adventure continues with The Green Planet™ Dubai Keepers that encourage junior nature lovers to interact and ask questions in Arabic and English languages, as well as invite them to participate in fun pop quizzes about the unique species they encounter, such as Kendrick the Lemur or the curious Cotton-top Tamarin.



Perfect for families and children aged two and above, the Jungle Quest takes guests deep into the rainforest not only provides a fun challenge, but also deepens visitors’ connection with the vibrant rainforest environment, making the adventure both thrilling and educational. To extend the fun even further, guests will collect stamps from the jungle rangers, marking their progress throughout the quest and once all missions are accomplished, every young explorer is invited to announce the completion of the Jungle Quest challenges by ringing the golden bell and later receive a special Jungle Quest badge, a keepsake to remember surviving the Jungle Quest.



For a more daring adventure, guests are invited to book their favourite up-close animal encounters, choosing from Sloth, Bird, Reptile, Porcupine, Armadillo, Anteater, Sugar Glider, or Echidna. This exclusive opportunity offers direct interaction with some of The Green Planet™ Dubai’s most intriguing residents.



Adding to the excitement, guests can capture and share their adventure with themed photo opportunities throughout The Green Planet™ Dubai. Visitors are encouraged to share their photos on social media and tag @thegreenplanetdubai for a chance to win exclusive prizes including tickets to Motiongate™ Dubai, Real Madrid World and more.







