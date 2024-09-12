Turkish Airlines received three financing awards from ‘Airline Economics’

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Flag carrier brand received the "European Supported Finance Deal of the Year" and "European Overall Deal of the Year" awards while Turkish Airlines’ Member of the Board and the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Assoc. Prof. Murat Şeker won the "European CFO of the Year" award at the ceremony held by "Airline Economics" in London on 9th September.



Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines is able to extend its financier base geographically by taking advantage of cost efficiency while minimizing currency risks thanks to its diversified revenue structure. Recent addition of a new currency to its financing portfolio with the financing of three Airbus A350 aircraft in Chinese Yuan by AVIC International Leasing and CCB Financial Leasing was deemed worthy of “European Overall Deal of the Year” award.



Furthermore, Turkish Airlines’ financing of two Airbus A350 aircraft with an ECA guaranteed JOLCO structure in Japanese Yen provided by BNP Paribas & Citibank and NTT TC Leasing consortium received "European Supported Finance Deal of the Year" award, showing the airline’s well-established position in the Japanese market since 2007.



Turkish Airlines’ Member of the Board and the Executive Committee, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Assoc. Prof. Murat Şeker, was awarded with title of “European CFO of the Year.” This recognition underscores his financial leadership, strategic vision, and deep expertise, which have been central to Turkish Airlines’ sustained growth and success over many years. Assoc. Prof. Şeker’s contributions have not only strengthened the Turkish Airline’s financial health but also have supported its strategic initiatives, enabling the airline to excel in a competitive and volatile market environment. Starting his tenure as CFO of Turkish Airlines in 2016, he has been critical in optimizing financial operations, managing risks, and implementing forward-thinking strategies that have helped the company to achieve significant milestones and maintain its competitive edge on the global stage.



Representing the national flag carrier at the awards ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Murat Şeker said; “I am truly honored to receive these awards and grateful to be a part of the strong Turkish Airlines family. This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of everyone at the airline and I am confident that the national flag carrier will continue to achieve every step towards its strategic goals."



Turkish Airlines aircraft financing team achieves one of the lowest financing costs in the airline industry with its experienced staff who has a comprehensive knowledge on a large array of aircraft financing structures. The national flag carrier has been deemed worthy of many financing awards by world-renowned organizations such as 'Global Transport Finance' and 'Airline Economics', ‘Airfinance Journal’, and ‘Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Turkey’ with its creative financing models, many of which have been implemented for the first time, since 2009. Turkish Airlines has crowned its success in this regard, as having won 30 international aircraft finance awards in the last ten years for its successful executions amounting to approximately 16 billion USD.



Previous Awards

1. 2024 Airline Economics - Global Lease Deal of the Year Award

2. 2024 Airline Economics - JOLCO Deal of the Year

3. 2024 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year

4. 2023 Airline Economics - Asia-Pacific Lease of the Year

5. 2022 Airfinance Journal - Europe Deal of the Year

6. 2022 Airfinance Journal - Structured Lease Deal of the Year

7. 2022 Airline Economics - Global Lease Deal of the Year Award

8. 2022 Airline Economics - European Lease Deal of the Year

9. 2020 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year (Europe)

10. 2020 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year (Europe)

11. 2019 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

12. 2019 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year

13. 2018 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year

14. 2018 Global Transport Finance - Tax Lease Deal of the Year

15. 2018 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

16. 2017 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year

17. 2017 Global Transport Finance - Unique Deal of the Year

18. 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

19. 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

20. 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Structured Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

21. 2015 Airfinance Journal - Capital Markets Deal of the Year

22. 2015 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year

23. 2015 Airline Economics - Editor’s Deal of the Year

24. 2015 Airline Economics - European Deal of the Year

25. 2015 Global Transport Finance - EETC Deal of the Year (Europe)

26. 2015 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

27. 2015 Airfinance Journal - Engine Deal of the Year



Innovations

• First airline to secure Chinese Yuan denominated aircraft financing outside of China (2024)

• The first ever Itasca Re Insurance Covered Finance Lease (2023)

• The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed Italian tax lease (2021)

• The first ever UKEF guaranteed French tax lease (2020)

• The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed finance lease (2019)

• The first ever BALTHAZAR guaranteed French tax Lease (2019)

• The first ever AFIC guaranteed Italian tax lease (2018)

• The first ever SACE guaranteed French tax lease (2018)

• The first ever AFIC guaranteed French tax lease (2017)

• The first ever JPY denominated EETC JOLCO (2015)

• The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed French Tax Lease (2015)

• The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian tax lease (2014)

• The first ever Bond Convertible JPY Ex-Im guaranteed engine lease (2014)

• The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian Tax Lease in JPY denomination (2014)

• The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed JPY denominated Convertible Bond (2013)

• The first ever EECA guaranteed JOLCO Lease (2011)





