Türkiye's domestic Bayraktar TB2 becomes 1st UAV in nation to complete 10,000 flight hours

(MENAFN) Türkiye's indigenous Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with tail number S5 has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first UAV in the country to complete its operational lifespan with 10,000 flight hours, according to an announcement from its manufacturer, Baykar, on Wednesday. Introduced into service in 2014, the Bayraktar TB2 S5 has played a pivotal role in numerous Turkish military operations and is now set to be repurposed for training and research purposes.



The Turkish Land Forces Command has recently received a new Bayraktar TB2 UAV, tail number T510, in a ceremony held at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul. The Bayraktar TB2 S5 has been a valuable asset, having completed over 750 operational sorties both domestically and internationally. The TB2 fleet, managed by Baykar, is approaching a significant operational milestone, with nearly 900,000 flight hours logged across all units by September 2024.



Notably, the Bayraktar TB2 is Türkiye’s longest-serving national aircraft, boasting a 93 percent rate of domestic production. The UAV has made notable achievements in Turkish aviation history, including setting a record in 2019 by flying at an altitude of 27,030 feet and completing a 27-hour non-stop flight during a demonstration in Kuwait under harsh conditions. In May 2024, the Bayraktar TB2 further distinguished itself by performing an autonomous barrel roll, an advanced maneuver typically associated with fighter jets, thus becoming the world’s first UAV to execute this complex evasive action.



In addition to its military successes, the Bayraktar TB2 has been involved in various international operations, including missions in Libya, Ukraine, and Karabakh. It is also currently utilized by several NATO and EU countries, highlighting its growing significance on the global stage.

MENAFN12092024000045015839ID1108665392