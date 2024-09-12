AFC Approves Palestinian Proposal To Support Humanitarian Relief In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Asian Confederation's (AFC) Social Responsibility Committee approved, during its meeting held Wednesday via videoconference, the Palestinian Football Association's proposal to establish a fully equipped mobile field hospital with a capacity of 32 beds, with the aim of improving access to medical services and enhancing humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The committee's approval comes within the framework of emphasizing the AFC's commitment to supporting the Palestinian Federation, as the hospital will play a pivotal role in coordinating and distributing resources among humanitarian relief agencies once operational.

The hospital will enhance rapid response and immediate care capabilities in emergency situations, help combat infection and contain diseases, and enable the long-term goal of establishing a mobile hospital for sports medicine.

