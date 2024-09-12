Amir, Saudi Minister Of Interior Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at Lusail Palace this morning His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to His Highness the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness to enjoy continued health and happiness, and for the Qatari people to enjoy further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and to His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and his wishes for them to enjoy good health and wellness, and for the Saudi people to enjoy further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the means to support and develop them were reviewed.