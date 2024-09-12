Jordan Condoles Vietnam Over Victims Of Landslides, Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the and people of Vietnam for the of the landslides and floods caused by the typhoon that struck northern Vietnam, which resulted in several casualties, injuries, and missing persons.

Foreign Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Vietnam, and voiced condolences to the victims' families, wished the a speedy recovery, and the safe return of those missing, according to a ministry statement.

Residents of Vietnam's capital waded through waist-deep water Wednesday as river levels hit a 20-year high and the toll from the area's strongest typhoon in decades rose to at least 179, with neighbouring nations also enduring deadly flooding and landslides AFP reported.

Typhoon Yagi hit Vietnam at the weekend, carrying winds in excess of 149 kilometres per hour and a deluge of rain that has also brought destructive floods to northern areas of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

The Red River in Hanoi reached its highest level in 20 years on Wednesday, forcing residents to trudge through waist-deep brown water as they retrieved possessions from flooded homes, AFP added.