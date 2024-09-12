Armenian Armed Forces Units Shell Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction
9/12/2024 2:17:53 AM
On September 12, starting from 00:15 to 01:05, Armenian armed
forces units from the positions in the direction of Horadis
settlement of Pashali region using small arms several times
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the
direction of Yukhari Buzgov settlement of Babak region of
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry that Azerbaijan
Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned
direction.
