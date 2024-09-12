عربي


Armenian Armed Forces Units Shell Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction

9/12/2024 2:17:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 12, starting from 00:15 to 01:05, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Horadis settlement of Pashali region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari Buzgov settlement of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry that Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

AzerNews

