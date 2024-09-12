Another 14 Palestinian Civilians Murdered In Israeli Attack On UN-Run School In Gaza Death Toll: 41,084

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 12 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 14 more Palestinian civilians were killed, and 10 others wounded, in an Israeli on a UN-run school, sheltering displaced people, in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources, yesterday.

Palestinian security sources said that, a Zionist warplane fired at least one missile at the school-converted shelter, in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp. Medical sources said, the strike killed 14 people and wounded 10 more, while the Hamas-run Gaza office confirmed that aid workers were among the victims.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Defence Forces said, their Air Force has conducted a“precise strike” on militants, operating inside a Hamas command and control centre in the al-Nuseirat area.

It added, Hamas militants“plan to attack the Zionist troops and the regime of Israel” using this centre, embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al-Jaouni school.

The attack came, following a previous Zionist bombing of the UN-run school on July 6, which killed at least 16 Palestinians, most of them children and women.

Also yesterday, the al-Nuseirat refugee camp saw a separate Zionist airstrike, targeting a residential house, leaving at least four Palestinians dead, Palestinian security sources said.

The Zionist army also launched an airstrike yesterday, on the Al-Qarra family home, in the town of Khuza'a, east of the Khan Younis city, in southern Gaza, killing at least 13 people from the same family, including children and women, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

As usual, like all the other strikes, there is no comment from the Zionists on these two airstrikes.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in the strip has risen to 41,084, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

