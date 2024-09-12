NAIA Accelerates Construction Pace At North Coast Project By 70%

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Naia Developments has announced a significant acceleration in progress at its flagship project, Naia Bay, located in Ras El Hekma on the North Coast. During a recent tour, the company showcased its commitment to delivering the first phase of the project by the summer of the following year.

The tour provided a comprehensive overview of Naia Bay, highlighting its unique features, diverse amenities, and progress on various construction fronts.

The project's Pelagio Townhouse unit within the first phase of 'Naia Bay,' showcasing fully completed townhouses.

Naia has also partnered with Accor, one of the top three global leaders in the hospitality industry, to operate the first two hotels in Ras El Hekma within Naia Bay. This collaboration further enhances the project's appeal and ensures world-class hospitality services for residents and guests.

Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairperson of the Commercial Sector at Naia Developments, emphasized that Naia's construction arm capabilities enable year-round operations and efficient project execution, even amid challenges such as climate change and economic fluctuations.

Farag pointed out that Ras El Hekma area will experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by modern infrastructure and advanced projects that will solidify its position as a premier investment and residential hub.”

Naia Bay was built on an area of 470,400 sqm and offered a diverse range of villas, townhouses, and chalets. The project units featured stunning waterfront views, whether beachfront villas or directly overlooking the crystal lagoon, along with a variety of recreational amenities, providing residents with a luxurious and relaxing lifestyle.

The company also collaborated with international partners such as crystal Lagoons, a global leader in crystal lagoon technology, and renowned architectural firms like Ökoplan Engineering Consultations and El Ghoniemi Architects. These partnerships ensure that Naia Bay incorporates the latest innovations and design trends.

Ashraf Saeed, Head of Engineering at the company, highlighted the completion of all infrastructure works, including cables, supply and irrigation pipes, drainage, handrails, transformer boards, and ballasts.

He stressed that the company was committed to delivering the highest quality standards and adhering to the project's timeline.

Saeed highlighted that the master plan, spanning 112 feddans, will feature 720 residential units and 250 hotel units. Constructed on terraced levels with a 3-meter elevation difference between each, the units are spaced 6 meters apart. The project offers a unique combination of a 300-meter beachfront with a depth of 200 meters and expansive Crystal Lagoons totaling 45,000 sqm.