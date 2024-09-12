UN Global Compact Announces Winners Of 2024 SDG Pioneers Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States of America, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact announced twelve new SDG Pioneers today - business professionals who are doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, environment, labour and anti-corruption.

The SDG Pioneers programme recognizes the dedicated professionals that drive and innovate solutions through new technologies, initiatives and business models that can enable us to reach the SDGs by 2030. The search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact and the winners selected come from Western Europe and North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Oceania.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, stated:“These SDG Pioneers are leading the way in showing that business can be a force for good. Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to sustainability are inspiring examples of how the private sector can contribute to achieving the SDGs.”

This year's SDG Pioneers are:

Africa:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Kevin Getobai, Ololo Farming Company Ltd, Kenya - Kevin leads sustainable agricultural practices, focusing on innovative farming techniques that address food security and environmental sustainability. Large National or Multinational Company: Mennatullah AbdelGawad, Hassan Allam Holding, Egypt - Mennatullah is dedicated to integrating sustainable development principles into Egypt's construction industry, promoting eco-friendly practices and community development.

Asia-Oceania:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Alison Chan, Metrics Credit Partners, Australia - Alison drives sustainable investment strategies, focusing on impactful financial solutions that align with environmental and social goals. Large National or Multinational Company: Lucia Karina, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia, Indonesia - Lucia leads initiatives in water stewardship, contributing to Coca-Cola's global sustainability targets.

Eastern Europe:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Shiva Parizadmashhadi, PolyVim LLC, Georgia - Shiva pioneers eco-friendly construction materials, advancing the use of recycled plastics in building infrastructure. Large National or Multinational Company: Ali Yılmaz Yıldız, Zurich Insurance Group, Türkiye - Ali champions sustainable insurance practices, focusing on risk management solutions that support climate resilience.

Middle East:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Rybale al Hage, Deloitte, Lebanon - Rybale is committed to integrating sustainability into corporate strategies, driving Deloitte's regional efforts in sustainable business practices and governance. Large National or Multinational Company: Hasan Ali H Raboui, Saudi Awwal Bank, Saudi Arabia - Hasan leads initiatives to promote sustainable finance, aligning banking practices with environmental and social impact goals.

Western Europe and North America:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Andreas Schraegle, Rathgeber GmbH & Co. KG, Germany - Andreas advances sustainable manufacturing processes, focusing on reducing waste and improving energy efficiency in production. Large National or Multinational Company: Andrea Brown, LyondellBasell (LYB), USA - Andrea has been instrumental in advancing circular economy initiatives promoting recycling and sustainable materials management.

Latin America and Caribbean:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Fabiana Schaeffer, Netza Promocoes e Eventos Ltd, Brazil - Fabiana leads initiatives that incorporate sustainability into large-scale events, ensuring that environmental and social considerations are central to event planning and execution. Large National or Multinational Company: Antonio Garcia Cancino, Suburbia, Mexico - Antonio drives sustainable retail practices, focusing on supply chain transparency and ethical sourcing.

The SDG Pioneer entries were judged by an expert panel of representatives of the UN Global Compact Board Members, alongside previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from academia and UN agencies.

The UN Global Compact congratulated these individuals for their exceptional leadership and their dedication to making the world a better place through sustainable business practices.

Notes to Editors

About the United Nations Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Country Networks covering 78 countries and 14 Country Managers establishing Networks in 20 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.





CONTACT: United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 ...