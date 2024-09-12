Canon RF 28-70Mm F2.8 IS STM Lens, Lightest & Smallest RF Zoom Youtube First Look Video, Preorder RF 28-70Mm F2.8 IS STM Lens At B&H

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens





Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Compact & Fast Standard Zoom

Stepper Motor (STM) Autofocus

Optical Image Stabilizer

Collapsible Design

Customizable Control Ring

Two UD and Two Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra Coating (SSC) Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

The lens' optical design reduces its footprint while promoting high-quality imaging across the frame. Canon achieves this through two ultra-low dispersion elements, including one at the front of the lens, to correct chromatic aberrations and consolidate the lens' center of gravity, along with two aspherical lenses that promote sharpness and suppress various aberrations. Canon also leverages electronic distortion correction to ensure edge-to-edge image quality. The lens' bright f/2.8 maximum aperture affords a rich bokeh throughout the entire zoom range, while a minimum focusing distance of 9.4" is possible with manual focus at the wide end.

The autofocus design uses a leadscrew-type STM focusing motor to achieve the heights of speed and accuracy possible with Dual Pixel CMOS AF on compatible EOS R-series cameras . The motor is quiet, and Canon says the lens should exhibit minimal focus breathing when moving throughout the zoom range while shooting video.

Another area where Canon has made significant strides with the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM lens is in optical image stabilization. The company completely redesigned the OIS unit for this lens, making it smaller to lighten the overall bodyweight while still affording 5.5 stops of correction. When used in conjunction with a compatible EOS R-series camera, that number jumps to 7.5 stops in the center of the frame and 7 stops in the corners.

The somewhat niche 28-70mm zoom lens has long been a Canon specialty. The company fielded a similar EF-L lens from 1993 to 2002 and introduced an extra-bright and extra-bulky f/2 version when it launched the RF mount back in 2018. This latest iteration shows just how far lens design has come in the last 30 years, bringing the bodyweight down to 1.1 lb while introducing state-of-the-art autofocus and image stabilization capabilities.

Finally, much like its EF-L ancestor, Canon built the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM lens to be dust and weather resistant with a high threshold for durability.

