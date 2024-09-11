Renewables #61: The Power Of Sustainability Meets The Magic Of Heartfelt Connections At Hallmark

MENAFN - 3BL)It's a conversation that goes far beyond greeting cards, delving into Hallmark's profound commitment to sustainability and its remarkable achievements.

Hallmark has launched a 4-point sustainability plan focused on product and content, renewable energy, sustainable forestry, and transportation. Kristin explores these four pillars, shares inspiring stories, and gives us valuable insights into Hallmark's mission to lead the charge in sustainability. Whether you're a sustainability enthusiast or simply curious about the future of our planet, this episode is a must-listen.

Plus, Kristin shares a very special announcement about their newest sustainability project and collaboration with BioStar Renewables.

You can learn more about Hallmark and their sustainable mission here .

RENEWables, A Sustainability Podcast is a podcast focused on the energy landscape of today. Everything from emerging renewable energy technologies to sustainability practices to why brands are changing the way they think, RENEWables is a source for current and dynamic conversation about the energy transition.

Learn more about BioStar Renewables.