Industrial Clay Market To Grow By USD 2.16 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Expanding Construction Industry, AI-Powered Analysis- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global industrial clay market

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.93%

during the forecast period.

Growing industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of new construction materials. However,

volatile raw material prices of industrial clay

poses a challenge. Key market players include Active Minerals International LLC, Ashapura Group of Industries, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Burgess Pigment Co., Clariant AG, EICL Ltd., Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., LASSELSBERGER Group GmbH, Lhoist SA, Old Hickory Clay Co., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, US Silica Holdings Inc., Wyo Ben Inc., and Zimco Group Pty Ltd. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Kaolin, Bentonite, Ball clay, Fire clay, and Others), Application (Ceramics, Paper, Paints and coatings, Rubber, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Active Minerals International LLC, Ashapura Group of Industries, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Burgess Pigment Co., Clariant AG, EICL Ltd., Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., LASSELSBERGER Group GmbH, Lhoist SA, Old Hickory Clay Co., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, US Silica Holdings Inc., Wyo Ben Inc., and Zimco Group Pty Ltd

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The construction industry is experiencing significant changes, with a focus on integrating technology and new materials for increased productivity. The emergence of durable and high-performance clay, along with mineral additives and volcanic tuff, is a result of technological advancements in clay production. Companies are transitioning to more automated manufacturing methods, necessitating efficient supply chain management. Nanotechnology is driving innovation in the industrial clay market, with nano clays' exceptional qualities, such as high aspect ratio, mechanical strength, and thermal stability, enhancing traditional clays' performance in extreme conditions. These improvements result in longer-lasting and more durable building materials, making nano clay composites popular in the construction industry. Continuous innovation and the adoption of new materials are expected to fuel the growth of the global industrial clay market.



The Industrial Clay Market is experiencing notable trends in various sectors. In the world of Glass Fusing, there's a growing demand for clay in this creative process. Ceramic Furnaces and Heat Generators are essential for numerous industries, including Power Plants and Fireproof Buildings. The economic impact of this market is significant, with domestic output contributing to sectors like Construction and Paint. Bauxite, Calcium Carbonate, and Clay Prices are key factors influencing market dynamics. Bioceramics and Sustainable Supply are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature. Operational Sustainability and Efficiency are crucial for Manufacturing Applications, from Floor and Wall Tiles to Bricks and Pottery. Talc, Quartz/Silica, Plasticine, and other Clay Minerals like Hydrated Silicates, Aluminum, Quartz, Feldspar, Mica, Kaolinite, Montmorillonite, Illite, and Bentonite are integral components. Infrastructure spending attracts Foreign Companies, especially in the Construction Sector and Engineering sectors. Purchasing and Investment pockets lie in Engineering, Paint, and Infrastructure sectors. Clay's plasticity and diverse Manufacturing Applications make it a versatile and valuable resource.



Market

Challenges



Industrial clay plays a vital role in various industries including pottery, building, and paper production. The price and availability of key ingredients, such as kaolin, bentonite, and ball clay, significantly impact the market. Kaolin, a type of industrial clay used in paper manufacturing, has seen price fluctuations due to supply interruptions in major producing countries like Brazil and the US. The price of kaolinite in the US rose from USD238.31 per ton in March 2022 to USD281.06 per ton in March 2023, influenced by stricter environmental regulations and increased fuel prices for transportation. Similar price volatility is observed in the bentonite industry, which is crucial for drilling fluids and foundry sands, due to supply and demand imbalances in the oil and gas sector. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial clay market in the forecast period. Industrial clays are essential minerals used in various manufacturing applications, including bricks, tiles, pottery, ceramics, rubber, paints, catalysts, cement, refractories, and more. The main clay minerals are hydrated silicates, aluminum, quartz, feldspar, mica, kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, bentonite, and others. These minerals have unique properties like plasticity, which make them suitable for different industries. However, challenges exist in the industrial clay market. The chemical composition of clays varies, with minerals like chlorite, smectite, and kaolin having significant impacts. Hardness and high temperatures during manufacturing can affect the final product's quality. Moreover, environmental concerns have led to the exploration of eco-friendly alternatives, such as clay cement (Clay Cement 1) made from limestone calcined clay. Sepiolite and catalysts are also gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits. Manufacturing units must consider the hardness of clays and the minerals' presence, such as metal oxides and organic dyes, during production. Additionally, the use of industrial clays in 3D printing and concrete is a growing trend. Overall, the industrial clay market faces challenges but also offers opportunities for innovation and sustainability.

Segment Overview

This industrial clay market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Kaolin

1.2 Bentonite

1.3 Ball clay

1.4 Fire clay 1.5 Others



2.1 Ceramics

2.2 Paper

2.3 Paints and coatings

2.4 Rubber 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Kaolin-

The industrial clay market is a significant sector, supplying raw materials for various industries. Clay is used in ceramics, construction, and pharmaceuticals. Demand for industrial clay remains steady due to its versatility and wide application. Producers focus on improving product quality and efficiency. Key players include Imerys, Sibelco, and Mineral Technologies. Exports and imports play a crucial role in market dynamics. Market size and growth rate are influenced by factors like raw material prices, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks.

Research Analysis

Industrial clays are naturally occurring minerals with a primary composition of clay minerals, including hydrated silicates, aluminum, quartz, feldspar, mica, kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, bentonite, and others. These minerals exhibit plasticity, making them ideal for manufacturing applications in various industries. Clay's chemical composition varies, with minerals such as metal oxides and organic dyes sometimes added for specific properties. The hardness of industrial clays allows them to withstand high temperatures, making them suitable for use in bricks, tiles, pottery, and other ceramics. Industrial clays also find applications in 3D printing, catalysts, concrete, fireplaces, boilers, and glass fusing. Sepiolite, a type of industrial clay, is known for its high water absorption capacity and is used as a binder in the production of lightweight concrete. Clay minerals such as kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, and bentonite are commonly used as catalysts due to their high surface area and ability to adsorb gases and liquids. The versatility of industrial clays makes them an essential resource for numerous industries.

Market Research Overview

Industrial clays are naturally occurring minerals composed primarily of hydrated silicates, aluminum, quartz, feldspar, mica, kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, bentonite, chlorite, smectite, and other minerals. These minerals exhibit various properties, including plasticity, which make them suitable for various manufacturing applications. Industrial clays find extensive use in the production of bricks, tiles, pottery, ceramic products, rubber, paints, catalysts, cement, refractories, and more. The environmental impact of industrial clay mining and manufacturing is a concern, leading to the exploration of eco-friendly alternatives. Ceramics, concrete, fireplaces, boilers, glass fusing, and ceramic furnaces are some of the major manufacturing applications of industrial clays. Other industries using industrial clays include power plants, fireproof buildings, and heat generators. The chemical composition of industrial clays varies depending on the minerals present, including metal oxides and organic dyes. The hardness of industrial clays is crucial in their application, with some requiring high temperatures for manufacturing. Industrial clays are also used in 3D printing, with separiolite and catalysts being essential components. The economic impact of industrial clays is significant, with domestic output and purchasing trends influencing prices. Bauxite, calcium carbonate, and talc are other minerals used in the manufacturing of industrial clays. The construction sector, engineering, and infrastructure spending are significant investment pockets for industrial clay manufacturers. Foreign companies are also entering the market, increasing competition and driving innovation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Kaolin



Bentonite



Ball Clay



Fire Clay

Others

Application



Ceramics



Paper



Paints And Coatings



Rubber

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

