Functional Powder Drink Concentrates Market To Grow By USD 903.7 Million (2024-2028) Driven By Rising Health Awareness, AI's Impact- Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global

functional powder drinks concentrates market size is estimated to grow by USD 903.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period. Rising awareness among consumers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing focus of vendors on new product launches. However,

stringent regulations pertaining to product safety poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bunge Ltd., Danone SA, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Garden of Life LLC, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Insta Foods, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., MusclePharm, Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Steadfast Nutrition, and The Coca Cola Co.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Functional powder drinks concentrates with added sugar and Sugar-free functional powder drinks concentrates), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Retailers, Convenience stores, Online stores, and Discounters), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bunge Ltd., Danone SA, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Garden of Life LLC, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Insta Foods, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., MusclePharm, Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Steadfast Nutrition, and The Coca Cola Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The functional powder drinks concentrates market is witnessing significant growth due to an increasing focus on new product launches. Vendors are introducing innovative and nutritious offerings to cater to evolving health and wellness needs. For instance, Nestle's recent introduction of Nido Milk and Soya Instant Powder Mix, produced using locally sourced soybeans, addresses micronutrient deficiencies, particularly iron, in countries where anemia is prevalent. Similarly, NZMP's launch of Pro-Optima, a functional Whey Protein Concentrate, is a result of a joint venture with TCCA and Three Mile Canyon Farms to enhance the delivery of ingredients for cultured applications. These new product launches will continue to drive the growth of the global functional powder drinks concentrates market.



Functional powder drinks concentrates have been gaining popularity in both commercial and household sectors. According to statistical databases, the market for these beverages is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by consumer behavior shifts towards ethical sourcing and carbon neutrality. Fruit beverages dominate the market, but protein-based, vitamin, sports nutrition, weight management, and general wellness drinks are also in demand. Production value is increasing due to strategic developments in the industry, including the introduction of new product lines and partnerships. The economic impact of functional powder drinks is significant, with sales revenue projected to reach billions in the next few years. Brand building is crucial in this competitive market, with consumers increasingly looking for nutritional benefits and convenient, on-the-go options. Regulatory environments are also evolving, presenting both challenges and opportunities for market players. Trends such as online food ordering, consumer preferences for dietary needs, and the rise of energy drinks and protein shakes are shaping the future market opportunities. Financial analysis indicates a growth window for companies that can effectively meet these demands and adapt to changing regulatory environments.



Market

Challenges



The global functional powder drinks concentrates market faces regulatory challenges, primarily concerning product formulation, labeling, and health claims. Governments and regulatory bodies, such as the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), enforce strict guidelines to ensure product safety and prevent misleading claims. For instance, the EFSA requires scientific evidence to support any health claims made by functional powder drink products. Differing regulations across regions complicate market entry and expansion for global players. In the U.S., the FDA's Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) requires ingredients in nutritional drinks to be generally recognized as safe (GRAS), with any new ingredients undergoing pre-market review. Labeling requirements are also stringent, mandating clear information about ingredients, potential allergens, and nutritional content. Non-compliance can lead to product recalls, legal penalties, and damage to brand reputation. Ongoing scrutiny of health claims related to immunity, weight loss, and energy enhancement can limit marketing strategies and product differentiation. These stringent government regulations pose significant challenges to the growth of the global functional powder drinks concentrates market during the forecast period. The Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates market faces several challenges in today's dynamic business landscape. Online food ordering platforms have disrupted traditional sales channels, requiring brands to adapt and strengthen their online presence. Consumer preferences lean towards dietary specific and personalized beverages, posing a need for innovation in powdered formulations. Regulatory environments continue to evolve, impacting sales revenue and financial analysis. Brands must build strong identities in a crowded market, offering nutritional benefits beyond basic beverages. Energy drinks, protein shakes, and meal replacement powders dominate, but opportunities exist for novel formulations with vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and functional compounds. Consumer health and wellbeing remain key drivers, with targeted usefulness for exercise enthusiasts, weight control, immune support, cognitive improvement, and hydration. Convenience, portability, and personalization are essential for growth, as are sustainable practices and biodegradable packaging for environmentally aware consumers. Future market opportunities include sales of customizable mixes, intelligent scoops, AI-driven recipe suggestions, and subscription services. Specialty functional ingredients, such as

nootropics and adaptogens, add value and differentiate offerings. Nutrition delivery technologies and plant-based ingredients will also shape the market's future.

Segment Overview

This functional powder drinks concentrates market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Functional powder drinks concentrates with added sugar 1.2 Sugar-free functional powder drinks concentrates



2.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

2.2 Retailers

2.3 Convenience stores

2.4 Online stores 2.5 Discounters



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Functional powder drinks concentrates with added sugar- The Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for convenient and healthy beverage options. These concentrates offer various functional benefits such as energy, protein, and vitamin enrichment. Major players in the industry include Glanbia, DSM, and FrieslandCampina. Market expansion is driven by rising health consciousness, convenience, and innovation in product offerings. Companies invest in research and development to cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Research Analysis

The Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for convenient, nutritious, and customizable beverage options. Online food ordering platforms have facilitated easy access to these products, broadening their reach. The market offers a wide range of functional powdered beverages, including energy drinks, protein shakes, and meal replacement powders, which cater to various dietary needs and health goals. Regulatory environments play a crucial role in market growth, with a focus on ensuring safety and quality. The future market opportunities are vast, with the integration of nutrition delivery technologies, intelligent scoops, and AI-driven recipe suggestions. Specialty functional ingredients, such as botanical extracts, functional compounds, plant-based ingredients, and nutraceuticals, are gaining popularity for their targeted usefulness in promoting health and wellbeing. The market is expected to generate substantial sales revenue, driven by consumer demand for convenience, nutritional benefits, and personalized beverage options. Brand building and innovation are key strategies for market players, with a focus on specialty functional ingredients, such as nootropics and adaptogens, to differentiate their offerings. The growth window for the market is significant, with opportunities in emerging markets and increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of functional powdered beverages.

Market Research Overview

The Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preferences for convenient, nutritious, and personalized beverage options. Online food ordering platforms have facilitated easy access to these drinks, catering to the demands of exercise enthusiasts, weight control seekers, and those looking for immune support, cognitive improvement, and hydration. Nutritional benefits are a key driver, with powdered formulations offering vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, functional compounds, and plant-based ingredients. Novel formulations, such as protein shakes, energy drinks, meal replacement powders, and fruit beverages, cater to various health and wellbeing needs. Regulatory environments and financial analysis are crucial factors shaping the market. Sales revenue is expected to grow, driven by the expanding consumer base and strategic developments in nutrition delivery technologies. Brand building and customizable mixes, intelligent scoops, and AI-driven recipe suggestions are also gaining popularity. Future market opportunities include sustainable practices, ethically sourced ingredients, biodegradable packaging, and carbon neutrality, appealing to environmentally aware consumers. Specialty functional ingredients, such as nootropics and adaptogens, are also expected to drive growth. The market's growth window is wide, with applications in both commercial and household settings. Statistical databases and consumer behavior studies provide valuable insights into demand estimation and production value. The economic impact of the market is significant, with continued investment in research and development and strategic partnerships shaping the industry landscape.

