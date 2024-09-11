(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with evolution powered by AI- The global

polyisocyanates market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.57%

during the forecast period.

Growth in

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand for bio-based polyisocyanates. However,

fluctuations in raw material prices of polyisocyanates

poses a challenge. Key market players include Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Bogao Synthetic Material Co. Ltd., BorsodChem, China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Inc., Doxu Group, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., JIAHUA

CHEMICALS

INC., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., N Shashikant and Co., Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Super Urecoat Industries, Tosoh Corp., and Vencorex. Continue Reading







Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The polyisocyanates market is witnessing a significant trend towards the use of bio-based polyisocyanates. These eco-friendly alternatives are derived from renewable feedstocks such as vegetable oils, soybeans, corn, biomass sources, and algae. This shift is driven by growing environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels. Bio-based polyisocyanates offer several advantages over their petrochemical counterparts. They have a lower environmental impact, as they reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on finite fossil resources. Additionally, they often exhibit comparable or even superior performance characteristics, including enhanced thermal stability, flame retardancy, and biodegradability. The construction, automotive, and packaging industries are particularly adopting bio-based polyisocyanates due to their sustainability benefits. Manufacturers are incorporating these eco-friendly alternatives into their formulations to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Technological advancements and research investments are driving innovation in bio-based polyisocyanates production processes, leading to cost reductions and expanding the range of available feedstocks. As a result, bio-based polyisocyanates are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of sustainable materials in various applications, fueling market growth during the forecast period.



The Polyisocyanates market is witnessing significant growth in various industries. In the Building Sector, Polyisocyanates are popular for producing high-performance thermal insulation materials. The Furniture and Footwear industries use Polyurethane products made from these chemicals for manufacturing comfortable and durable items. Shared mobility and Electric Vehicles are adopting Polyisocyanates for creating lightweight and insulated components. Greenhouse gas-neutral isocyanates are gaining traction due to sustainability concerns. The Electronics industry utilizes Polyisocyanates in manufacturing high-performance materials for various applications. Regulatory actions are driving the shift towards safer alternatives like Aliphatic Diisocyanates. Major strategic activities include pipeline construction using Rigid Foams for insulation and Corrosion Protection. The Aromatic Diisocyanate segment dominates the market, with Toluene Diisocyanate and Polymeric MDI being key players. The market is competitive, with key players focusing on manufacturing and supplying Polyisocyanates for Adhesives, Coatings, Automotive seats, Interiors, Paints, and Rigid and Flexible foams. Manufacturing processes and toxic properties are under scrutiny, with a focus on improving safety and reducing environmental impact. Overall, the Polyisocyanates market is dynamic and diverse, offering opportunities for growth and innovation.



The global polyisocyanates market is significantly influenced by the price volatility of crude oil and natural gas. The production of this specialty chemical relies on raw materials like propylene and benzene, which are derived from petroleum. Fluctuations in the price of these raw materials directly impact the cost of producing polyisocyanates. The price of crude oil has been unstable for over a decade, posing a challenge for manufacturers. For instance, the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2022 caused crude oil prices to grow, reaching their highest levels since 2008. This increase in crude oil prices directly affected the price of polyisocyanates, negatively impacting the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are forced to implement cost-cutting measures to maintain profitability in the face of rising raw material prices. The Isocyanates market, specifically Diisocyanates like Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polymeric MDI, plays a crucial role in the production of Polyurethane products. These include adhesives, coatings for automotive seats, interiors, paints, rigid and flexible foam, insulation materials, sealants, and more. Companies like Wanhua Chemicals, Covestro, and Yantai Sanjiang Chemical lead the market. However, the industry faces challenges. Health concerns linked to Phosgene, a byproduct of isocyanate production, require strict adherence to OSHA regulations. Crude oil prices impact production costs, leading to capacity reductions and plant shutdowns. Inflation and economic environment instability add to the challenges. Rising demand for insulation materials in construction and zero-energy buildings, as well as weight reduction in PU coatings and foam, presents opportunities. Bio-based isocyanates and household applications are also growing sectors. The coatings market, particularly for Polyurethane foam, is a significant consumer of isocyanates. Overall, the Isocyanates market must navigate these challenges to meet demand for Polyurethane products in various industries.

This polyisocyanates market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Aliphatic 1.2 Aromatic



2.1 Coating

2.2 Foam 2.3 Adhesive



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Aliphatic-

Aliphatic polyisocyanates are essential building blocks in the production of color-stable polyurethane (PU) coatings, sealants, adhesives, and elastomers. These compounds are widely used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and industrial applications, due to their exceptional durability, chemical resistance, and weatherability. In coating applications, aliphatic polyisocyanates offer superior performance during changing weather conditions compared to aromatic building blocks. Additionally, they exhibit desirable properties such as optical clarity, high glass transition temperature, and resistance to various chemicals. The increasing demand for high-quality paints and coatings is driving the growth of the market for aliphatic polyisocyanates. Their high durability and ultraviolet (UV) stability further make them ideal for producing paints and coatings that can withstand harsh environments. Overall, the expanding demand for coatings in various industries is expected to fuel the growth of the aliphatic polyisocyanate market during the forecast period.

Polyisocyanates are a type of isocyanates, organic compounds with isocyanate functional groups. Diisocyanates, specifically toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polymeric MDI, are the most common types of polyisocyanates. These compounds are essential in the production of polyurethane products, including adhesives, coatings, automotive seats, interiors, paints, rigid foam, and flexible foam. Polyurethane manufacturing is used in various industries, including construction, automotive, and furniture. The benefits of using polyurethane products include weight reduction, improved insulation, and enhanced durability. However, the production of polyisocyanates involves potential health hazards, such as exposure to phosgene and other harmful chemicals. The market for polyisocyanates is influenced by several factors, including crude oil prices, capacity reductions, plant shutdowns, inflation, and the economic environment. OSHA regulations and health concerns have led to increased scrutiny and safety measures in the industry. Despite these challenges, the demand for polyisocyanates and polyurethane products remains strong due to their versatility and performance benefits.

The Isocyanates market encompasses a range of chemical compounds, with Diisocyanates, including Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polymeric MDI, being the primary types. Isocyanates are essential components in the production of Polyurethane products, which find extensive applications in various sectors. These include Adhesives, Coatings, Automotive seats and interiors, Paints, Rigid foam, Flexible foam, Construction, and Polyurethane manufacturing. The market for Isocyanates is driven by the rising demand for insulation materials, sealants, and weight reduction in various industries. PU coatings are used in Cushions, Bedding, Furniture, and Household applications. Rigid PU foam is utilized in Insulation, Zero-energy buildings, and Thermal insulation materials. Flexible Foams are used in the Furniture industry, Footwear industry, Shared mobility, and Electric vehicles. The market is influenced by several factors, including Production capacity, Rising demand, Inflation, Economic environment, Capacity reductions, Plant shutdowns, Phosgene emissions, Crude oil prices, and Regulatory action. Wanhua Chemicals, Covestro, and Yantai Sanjiang Chemical are significant players in the market. The industry is focusing on Sustainability, High Performance Materials, and Bio-based isocyanates. Strategic activities include Pipeline Construction, Corrosion Protection, and Greenhouse gas-neutral isocyanate production. Competitive Insights include Toxic Properties, Manufacturing processes, and Regulatory compliance. Other applications include Pipeline Construction, Corrosion Protection, and Strategic Activities.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Aliphatic

Aromatic

Application



Coating



Foam

Adhesive

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



