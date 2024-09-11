Jacquie Hadnot's Blood On The Wall Premieres In Detroit MI: A Cinematic Journey From Trauma To Triumph

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Detroit Movie Premiere

“Blood on the Wall” premieres in Detroit on Sept. 28, 2024. The gripping adaptation of Dr. Jacquie Hadnot's embarks on a powerful journey of survival.

- Dr. Jacquie HadnotOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated film adaptation of the best-selling book by Dr. Jacquie Hadnot , Blood on the Wall , will premiere at the Emagine Theater in Detroit, Michigan, on September 28, 2024.The film, a gripping tale of resilience and survival, marks a powerful collaboration between Dr. Hadnot and renowned writer Charles McDonald.Blood on the Wall stars an exceptional cast, including Kenyon Glover, Sharonda Grandberry, Joyce Haddon, Dianna Felder, Haley Campbell, Bentley and Braxton Bolling, Michael Portley, and Gregory Hadnot, alongside a stellar ensemble of supporting actors. The film is directed by Charles Todman and Dr. Jacquie Hadnot, bringing a dynamic and emotionally charged narrative to the big screen.Based on Dr. Hadnot's acclaimed book, Blood on the Wall immerses audiences in a harrowing night of violence as the Jackson family finds themselves caught in a deadly confrontation. A seemingly ordinary night of gambling spirals into a life-threatening ordeal when gunmen storm their home, leaving the family to navigate a perilous journey through fear and adversity.“Blood on the Wall is more than just a movie; it is a profound exploration of courage and resilience,” said Dr. Jacquie Hadnot.“It's a story of overcoming unimaginable odds and emerging stronger on the other side.”The film's premiere in Detroit will kick off a thirteen-city tour, providing audiences across the country an opportunity to experience this transformative story. Tickets for the first five cities on the tour are now available at . Fans can also catch a glimpse of the film by watching the trailer here:About the Film:Blood on the Wall delves deep into the Jackson family's ordeal, showcasing their journey from trauma to triumph. The film captures the essence of the human spirit and perseverance amidst the chaos and destruction. It is a testament to the power of family and the strength required to overcome the darkest of times.About Dr. Jacquie Hadnot:Dr. Jacquie Hadnot is a best-selling author and renowned speaker whose work focuses on personal growth and resilience. Her book, Blood on the Wall, has received critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and inspirational message. Dr. Hadnot's collaboration with Charles McDonald and Charles Todman in this film adaptation underscores her commitment to bringing impactful stories to life.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Renee BrownMedia Consultant...________________________________________Follow us on social media:Facebook: bloodonthewallInstagam: jacquiehadnot#BloodOnTheWallMovie #TraumaToTriumph #FilmPremiere

