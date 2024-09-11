Apple Iphone 16 In UAE: Retailers Announce Trade-In, Buyback Offers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the much-anticipated 16 prepares for its September 20 launch, retailers across the UAE are preparing with a range of attractive trade-in schemes for residents. Retailers are offering customers up to 70 per cent of their iPhone's value and additional bonuses up to Dh100 on older model trade-ins, making upgrades to the iPhone 16 more affordable in the UAE.

The latest products announced by Apple include the highly-awaited iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max, all of which were unveiled at Apple's September 9 event titled 'Glowtime'.

With the official pre-orders beginning on Friday, September 13, for iPhone 16 and deliveries set to start by September 20 for all products, retailers such as Jumbo Electronics and Eros Group are already witnessing high demand and preparing for a significant surge in sales.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics, highlighted the excitement that comes with each new iPhone launch. "Apple's reputation for constant innovation continues to captivate a loyal customer base with each new release," Chadha said. "With bold new colours, enhanced AI features, and an increase in screen size, Apple has truly elevated the user experience."

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group Assured buyback and trade-in

To cater to the UAE's tech-savvy market, where premium devices are highly valued, Jumbo Electronics has introduced two key programmes to make upgrading to the iPhone 16 easier: the Assured Buyback Programme and a Trade-In Programme. The Assured Buyback Programme offers customers up to 70 per cent of their iPhone's value if they exchange their devices within the first year, with decreasing values over the following years. "This program ensures customers get the best possible value when upgrading their devices in the future," Chadha said.

Additionally, the trade-in programme allows customers to swap their older iPhone models or Android smartphones for the new iPhone 16, with a bonus Dh100 offered on trade-ins for the iPhone 15, 14, and 13 throughout September.

These programmes provide significant value to consumers, enabling them to upgrade more affordably. "We want to ensure that customers get the best possible value when upgrading their devices," Chadha noted, adding that the trade-in programme is particularly useful for those who may have missed Jumbo's buyback offers in previous years.

Similarly, Rajat Asthana, COO of Eros Group, shared his excitement surrounding the new iPhone 16 launch. "The new iPhone launch is a great stimulant for a slow market, and it perfectly aligns with the high-sales season during the holidays and festive period," Asthana explained.

Service support

To leverage this excitement, Eros Group is offering a wide array of added-value services, including attractive trade-in programmes, easy financing schemes, and Apple Care bundle packages. "We want to give consumers more bang for their buck," Asthana said. "By offering expert sales and service support, we ensure that customers feel confident in their purchase decisions."

Both Jumbo Electronics and Eros Group are strategically positioning themselves to capture the interest of consumers eager to upgrade to the iPhone 16. With a focus on maximising value through trade-in offers, buyback programmes, and expert customer support, these retailers are prepared to make the transition to Apple's latest flagship device as smooth and affordable as possible for UAE residents.

Rajat Asthana, COO of Eros Group Stimulant for a slow market

Asthana highlighted the importance of Apple's latest innovations, such as AI-driven features, a dedicated camera control button, and sleek titanium finishes, which provide Apple fans with compelling reasons to upgrade. While there aren't radical changes, Asthana says, "there are enough improvements and changes to keep the interest in iPhones alive and most importantly, the announcement of Apple Intelligence with cool AI features that run on a new supercharged chip, has ensured that Apple doesn't remain behind in the race for AI driven devices."

That's true as one of the standout announcements at the 'Glowtime' event was the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a cutting-edge AI system integrated into iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, set to launch in October. Apple Intelligence brings AI-driven enhancements like advanced writing tools, smarter notifications, and more powerful photo search capabilities, all while upholding Apple's strong privacy standards.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holding the new iPhone 16

Siri also gets a significant upgrade with a new interface and deeper system integration, allowing it to keep track of task context. Initially available in US English, localised versions will be released in December, with additional languages coming in 2025. Apple Intelligence aims to simplify everyday tasks while ensuring user privacy through on-device processing and "Private Cloud Compute" for more complex tasks.

How much will it cost?

Priced at Dh4,299 and Dh5,099, and available in four finishes-black, white, natural, and desert titanium-the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13, from 4pm onwards and hit stores on September 20 in the UAE. For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, prices start at Dh3,399 and Dh3,799.

The Watch Series 10, priced from Dh1,599, can be pre-ordered now, with availability starting on September 20. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order, starting at Dh3,199, with the Hermès version priced at Dh5,649.

As for the ear devices, customers can now pre-order AirPods 4 for Dh549, (Dh749 with Active Noise Cancellation), AirPods Pro 2 for Dh949, and AirPods Max with USB-C charging for Dh2,099.

