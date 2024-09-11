Mulligal Launches Personal Shopping Service For Women's Golf Apparel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Women's and experts at Mulligal now offer virtual and private appointments led by founder Chrissy Kaupie.

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wausau, WI: Mulligal, an innovative specializing in women's golf apparel, has announced the launch of its personal shopping service. Customers can now private or virtual appointments with Mulligal's founder, Chrissy Kaupie , who directly brings her passion for golf and deep understanding of the apparel to clients. This new service provides women golfers personalized assistance in selecting new and like-new golf clothing through a streamlined, convenient process.By offering this tailored shopping experience, Mulligal expands its mission to make women's golf apparel accessible, affordable, and personalized. Confidence in athletic endeavors is essential for everyone, but it is essential for women in golf. Golf enthusiasts of any experience level can boost their confidence with a consult from Kaupie. Personal shopping appointments are available virtually, from the comfort of home, or in person at the Wausau store . This service aligns with Mulligal's focus on offering high-quality new and gently used golf clothing at competitive prices while providing a platform for women to consign their gently used apparel.Mulligal's personal shopping experience is the next step in creating a community of women golfers who can enjoy the sport and feel confident and stylish. Kaupie founded Mulligal based on her experiences needing affordable yet fashionable golf clothing. She will use her expertise to help clients find the perfect outfits for their golf game, which boosts confidence on and off the court.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women's golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

