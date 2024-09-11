Egypt's Al-Mashat Meets With Citibank To Strengthen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with Global representatives to discuss strengthening cooperation in policies aimed at supporting macroeconomic stability and empowering the private sector.

The meeting comes as part of the minister's ongoing efforts to engage with development partners and international institutions, outlining her ministry's vision and priorities for the coming period.

Al-Mashat highlighted her ministry's key role in supporting the government's development efforts, including managing public investments at the governorate level, linking the investment plan with international partnerships, and mobilising development partners and various programs to bridge the financing gap.

During the meeting, Jay Collins, Vice Chairperson of Banking, Capital Markets, and Advisory at Citibank Global, underscored the bank's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Egyptian government. He emphasised Citibank's willingness to support economic and structural reform efforts, contribute to actions aimed at encouraging foreign direct investment, attract private investment, and support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Citibank team, which included Joaquin J. Jojo, Managing Director and Head of Global Sovereign Solutions; Mohamed Abdel Kader, Country Manager of Citibank Egypt; Hanan Salem, Managing Director and Head of Global Sovereign Advisory; and any Tawfik, Head of Corporate Banking in Egypt, presented potential solutions and policies that could be implemented to enhance macroeconomic stability, manage country-owned enterprises effectively, finance development, support the transition in the energy sector, and capitalise on the global momentum around renewable energy.

The team also discussed mechanisms to accelerate foreign direct investment in Egypt, encourage green investments, and drive further efforts towards developing the business environment. They highlighted the importance of Egypt's Country Platform“NWFE” program, which aims to enhance climate ambition, encourage green investments, and advance the government's efforts in the field of green transformation.

The meeting focused on efforts to localise sustainable development in the governorates and increase the efficiency of local investments. The meeting also addressed government plans related to implementing the country ownership document and empowering the private sector.