9 In 10 Citizens Support Modi Govt's New Waqf Bill 93 Pc Respondents Against Tribunals, Finds THIS Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as 9 in 10 citizens have expressed support towards the bill to amend the Waqf Act, a new survey of over 47,000 people has found. At least 96 per cent of the respondents want the Waqf boards to mandatorily register the Waqf properties with district collectors and have a say in the use of the properties, the survey released on September 12 said.

The survey by Local Circles, received over 47,000 responses from citizens spread across in 388 districts of India. The majority of the respondents, 34,540 are Hindus while 7,213 are Muslims. There were 1,508 responses by Christians, and 3,087 responses from people of other religions or unidentified religions last names.

“In summary, 9 in 10 citizens surveyed are in support of the government move to amend the Waqf Act for more transparent working of Waqf Boards with the participation of common Muslims. In fact, 96 per cent of citizens surveyed want the Waqf Act to be amended such that the Waqf boards must mandatorily register the Waqf properties with the district collectors and want them to have a say in the use of the Waqf properties,” said the survey.

93 % against Waqf tribunals

Further, 93 per cent of citizens surveyed want the Waqf Act to be amended such that the process for resolving property disputes goes through the district courts, high courts and Supreme Court instead of the Waqf tribunal, the findings said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 which was introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the last session of Parliament on August 8 has faced objections from opposition parties prompting the government to send it to the to Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider scrutiny.





Two meetings of the Committee, chaired by BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jagdambika Pal , have since been held. Both the meetings witnessed fireworks among Opposition MPs and BJP members.