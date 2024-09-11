At Least 9 Killed In Israeli Attack On School In Al-Nuseirat Camp

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli forces committed Wednesday a new massacre in Al-Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least nine civilians. The bombing targeted Al-Jaouni School in Al-Nuseirat Camp, amid expectations of an increase in the casualties.





In a related context, the of in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation committed four massacres against civilians in the Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 64 dead and 104 injured, raising the toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza since 7 October to 41,084 dead and 95,029 injured.





Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that 82.5% of the children (aged one day to ten years old) received the first dose of the polio vaccine. According to a statement by the ministry, the number of children who received the first dose was 527,776 children; 49% females and 51% males.





The Ministry of Health confirmed the continuation of the third round of the vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip and the North, noting that the teams of the Ministry, UNRWA, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF worked bravely in the vaccination campaign, despite the ongoing aggression on the Strip, and the great danger posed to their lives.





In another context, the Israeli occupation army announced that two soldiers were killed and seven others injured in a helicopter crash in the Salah Al-Din axis, south of the Gaza Strip. The army said that the helicopter crashed during a mission to transport an injured soldier.