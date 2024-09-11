USAA Consolidates Its PR Business With 160/90

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - services company USAA, which serves primarily US military personnel and their families, has consolidated much of its PR business with 160/90.



USAA named 160/90, which has handled the company's sponsorship work since 2011, as its PR agency of record following a competitive review. Weber Shandwick was the incumbent.



As AOR, 160/90 will build on its existing brand sponsorship work to include corporate communications strategy and execution.



160/90 will support all relations activities, executive thought leadership and creator marketing across brand campaigns and the company's banking, property and casualty insurance and life insurance businesses.



160/90 will also continue to support USAA's sponsorships of the NFL and Army-Navy Game, as well as marquee brand tentpole campaigns for the brand including USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor,

which honors fallen service members and is displayed each Memorial Day weekend on the National Mall.



“We've had the privilege to work with the 160/90 team through a variety of sponsorships and integrated campaigns over the past decade,” said Lindsey O'Neill, USAA's chief communications and corporate responsibility officer.“With their track record and shared passion for serving and celebrating our military community and their families, our team is excited about the work that we can achieve together in this new capacity.”











