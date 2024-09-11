Gold Today 11/9: Stable Ahead Of Inflation Report (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



As of Wednesday's opening, the price has stabilized at $2,527 per ounce, as markets await the US inflation report later today for clarity on the potential extent of US interest rate cuts by the Reserve. Last week's US jobs report offered limited insights following a mixed report, as the US added fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate declined.

The annual US inflation rate is expected to slow for the fifth straight month to 2.6% in August, down from 2.9% in July. Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2%. Financial markets now see a 67% chance of a 25-basis point cut at next week's Fed meeting, with a 33% chance of a 50-basis point cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

As is well-known, less restrictive monetary policy benefits gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion assets. Also, traders have been closely monitoring the first debate between US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ahead of the November elections.

Which affects the spot gold prices, the US dollar slips after the US presidential debate. The US dollar index fell below 101.5 on Wednesday, paring recent gains as investors reacted to the first and only debate between US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump before the November elections. Analysts noted that the chances of a Harris presidency have increased slightly, putting pressure on the US dollar, which has been supported by expectations of more tariffs and increased fiscal spending under a Trump presidency again. Also, Financial markets braced for the August consumer inflation report, which could help determine the size of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut next week.

Federal Reserve officials have indicated their readiness to begin easing restrictive policy this month, with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller saying he would be open to a large cut if necessary. Financial markets currently expect a 25-basis point rate cut with a 66% probability, with a 34% chance of a larger 50 basis point cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

According to the gold index, the gold price is still moving in its strong upward trend. As mentioned before, remaining above the psychological resistance of $2,500 per ounce will be crucial for the bulls to maintain control of the trend. The more global geopolitical tensions increase, and the more global central banks continue to abandon tightening their policies, the more bulls may find an opportunity to make stronger upward breakthroughs, regardless of technical indicators showing strong overbought levels. Technically, the closest resistance levels for gold are $2,525, $2,540, and $2,565 per ounce. The gold price will be affected in the remainder of this week by the announcement of US inflation figures today and the European Central Bank's announcement tomorrow.

