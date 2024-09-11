عربي


Active Phase Of CSTO Military Exercises Commences In Kyrgyzstan

9/11/2024 3:09:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The active phase of the "Joint Action-2024" military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has begun in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

The exercises involve troops from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, all of which are CSTO member countries. Notably, Armenia, also a CSTO member, did not participate in these exercises.

Approximately 1,500 soldiers are participating in the drills, along with more than 300 pieces of military and special equipment. This includes aviation assets, various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), warships, and air defense equipment.

The "Joint Action-2024" exercises are designed to enhance the coordination and readiness of CSTO member states in the face of potential security threats.

AzerNews

