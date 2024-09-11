Screen Masters International Goes Global: Agency Expands To 11 Territories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Screen Masters International Logo

Screen Masters International has relaunched as a Global Ultra-Agency with a plan to revolutionise the film, television, games, and arts industries.

LONDON, ORPINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Launching in eleven territories around the world, in partnership with intensely vetted territory allies, Screen Masters International will now showcase and provide access to top-tier talent across all nineteen creative production departments in order to deliver top end output, unparalleled expertise and innovation. Translated into six different languages, Screen Masters International currently represents award-winning Heads of Department, extensive networks of skilled crew members, and highly sought-after creatives.Relaunching with a hand selected roster of global clients and network professionals, including the world's premier movement director, Terry Notary (Avengers films, Planet of The Apes Trilogy, Avatar), 2nd unit director and stunt coordinator Lauro Chartrand-DelValle (Shogun, The Last Samurai, Midnight Mass), head of animation, Stephen Candell (The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon films, Puss in Boots), Pop Art and DC superstar Des Taylor, critically acclaimed writer, Heath Corson (Scream and Masters of The Universe TV Series and Justice League: War) and John Semper (creator of Spiderman: The Animated Series and the Spider-Verse).Screen Masters clients have recently worked with renowned directors The Russo Brothers, Jordan Peele, Mike Flanagan, Matt Reeves and on many major box office hits with the world's largest film distributors, streamers and TV channels around the world.The ultra-agency offers both management and talent agency teams whilst also connecting pre-approved investors to clean and clear IP's ensuring a full 360-degree solution for the creative arts.The expanded agency is currently in contact with over eight hundred greenlit productions and currently has talent working on ground-breaking productions in Mexico City, Mumbai, Las Vegas, Vancouver and London alongside global partnerships in the art and music industry.Kelly Warnell, CEO at Screen Masters International, said“The entertainment industry has been turned on its head post Covid, post strikes and looming uncertainty about the future and it felt quite dark for a while and, for many, work dried up completely. Our solution has been to expand out into different parts of the world that have been less affected by these factors and to forge relationships and create opportunities. Our commitment lies in the art of connection, the essence of creation, and the genuine care we extend to every client and production we engage with. Whether it is a stunt coordinator in Canada, or Star Wagons in the Middle East, whether it is an animation team in Ohio or close protection for your leading actress in Columbia, maybe you need a song written for your soundtrack or motion capture for your video game... no matter what the challenge is, we have the perfect solution.”Warnell said,“The entertainment industry has been turned on its head post COVID-19, post strikes and looming uncertainty about the future and it felt quite dark for a while and, for many, work dried up completely. Our solution has been to expand out into different parts of the world that have been less affected by these factors and to forge relationships and create opportunities.”The agency's expanded roster includes talent from various departments, such as action, specialist actors, soundtrack artists and music artists, voice-over, costume design, art and animation, hair and makeup, security and camera. Notable names include aerial coordinator Steven Moth (“Mission Impossible 7 and 8,”“No Time To Die”), marine coordinator Jason Martin (“One Piece,”“The Woman King”), Stunt Coordinator, Tony Lucken (Enola Holmes, Matilda, Everest)and Emmy-winning hair and makeup designer Faye Aydin (“Phantom Thread,”“Napoleon”).Visit to view the new site.

