PM Modi Announces India's Climate Leadership, Highlights Green Hydrogen Potential

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 11 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi announced that India has become one of the first G20 nations to fulfil its Paris Agreement commitments on green energy, achieving the milestone nine years ahead of the 2030 target.

Speaking at the International on Green Hydrogen, Modi emphasised that climate change is a pressing challenge that demands immediate action.

"The impact of climate change is being felt here and now. The time for action is here and now," Modi stated, reiterating India's dedication to creating a cleaner and greener world.

He noted that the country has increased its non-fossil fuel capacity by 300 per cent over the past decade, with solar energy capacity rising over 3,000 per cent in the same period.

India, according to Modi, is not only strengthening existing clean energy solutions but is also focused on researching innovative technologies.

He highlighted green hydrogen as a promising addition to the global energy mix, with the potential to decarbonise key industries like refineries, fertilisers, and steel.

Furthermore, green hydrogen can be utilised to store surplus renewable energy, offering additional flexibility in energy management.

India launched its Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023, aiming to become a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen.

Modi emphasised the government's investment in cutting-edge research and development, along with fostering partnerships between industry and academia.

He also underscored the encouragement of start-ups and the creation of a green jobs ecosystem in this sector.

Calling for global cooperation to scale up green hydrogen infrastructure and production, the prime minister framed climate change as a global issue requiring collective solutions.

He referenced the recent G20 summit held in New Delhi, where nations agreed on boosting technology to address climate challenges.

"The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration laid out five high-level principles on hydrogen for a unified roadmap ahead," Modi said, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in addressing climate change.

(KNN Bureau)